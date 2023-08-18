Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Will consuming fish help in restoring eye health? Here's what we know

    First Published Aug 18, 2023, 9:21 PM IST

    Yes, certain types of fish can contribute to eye health due to their high content of omega-3 fatty acids. Omega-3 fatty acids are essential nutrients that play a crucial role in maintaining overall health, including eye health.

    Fish are known to have anti-inflammatory properties and can help prevent conditions related to inflammation, such as dry eyes and age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

    Two types of omega-3 fatty acids found in fish are particularly beneficial for eye health:

    1. Eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA): EPA is an omega-3 fatty acid that has anti-inflammatory effects and may help reduce the risk of developing AMD and dry eye syndrome.

    2. Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA): DHA is another omega-3 fatty acid that is found in high concentrations in the retina. It is essential for maintaining the health of retinal cells and supporting proper visual function.

    Some examples of fish that are rich in omega-3s and can contribute to eye health include:

    • Salmon: Salmon is one of the most well-known sources of omega-3 fatty acids. It contains both EPA and DHA.

    • Mackerel: Mackerel is also rich in EPA and DHA and is considered beneficial for eye health.

    • Sardines: Sardines are a small, oily fish that provide a good amount of omega-3s.

    • Trout: Trout is another fish that contains omega-3 fatty acids and can be included in a diet for eye health.

    Consuming these types of fish regularly as part of a balanced diet may help support overall eye health. However, it's important to note that while omega-3 fatty acids can be beneficial, they are just one aspect of maintaining good eye health.

    A diet rich in a variety of nutrients, including antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals, along with proper eye care practices, is essential for optimal eye health.

    If you have specific concerns about your eye health or diet, consider consulting with a healthcare professional or an eye specialist for personalized guidance.

