Mangalore Ice Cream: This Karnataka City Is India's 'Ice Cream Capital', Know Why?
For most of us, ice cream is just a summer thing. But for one city in Karnataka, it's a way of life. This city's century-old love affair with ice cream has earned it the title 'Ice Cream Capital of India'.
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India's Ice Cream Capital
In most parts of India, people eat ice cream mainly in summer. But in the coastal city of Mangalore, it's a whole different story! Here, ice cream is a part of daily life, not just a dessert. This century-old tradition has earned Mangalore the title 'Ice Cream Capital of India'.
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Decades of History and Culture
Mangalore's ice cream journey began in the early 20th century. People here took inspiration from British food habits but gave it their own local twist. A strong local dairy ecosystem, the coastal weather, and family-run parlours selling affordable ice cream fuelled this sweet revolution.
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What's Special About Mangalore's Ice Cream?
Ice cream parlours here are packed all 365 days, not just in summer. Having ice cream after dinner is a daily ritual for many. Instead of copying global brands, local parlours created unique flavours for the local palate. Mangalore also has some of India's biggest parlours, seating over 300 people at once!
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World-Famous Tastes and Brands
Mangalore's pride is the 'Gadbad'—a layered dessert with ice cream, fruits, jelly, and nuts. Local flavours like jackfruit and tender coconut are huge hits. Proud local brands like 'Ideal Ice Cream' (Pabbas), 'Hangyo', and 'Rayan' started here and are now popular across South India.
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Not Just a Food, It's a Feeling
The city's climate, local business spirit, and the people's love for ice cream have made it a core part of Mangalore's identity. For a tourist, it's a treat. For a local, it's a feeling.
READ MORE: Butter Chicken Ice Cream? Viral Video Leaves Internet Speechless (WATCH)
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Can't Be Found Anywhere Else
A pro tip for visitors: "When you're in Mangalore, go beyond the famous Gadbad. You must try the seasonal fruit ice creams like jackfruit or tender coconut. You won't find that authentic taste anywhere else!"
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