Selena Gomez unveiled a new ice cream, 'I Said I Love Blue First,' with husband Benny Blanco. The dessert is inspired by her 2025 album 'I Said I Love You First' and the track 'Bluest Flame,' celebrating their personal and creative journey.

Pop star and actor Selena Gomez has unveiled a new ice cream product that subtly reflects her personal and creative journey with husband and music producer Benny Blanco. The 33-year-old multihyphenate's 'I Said I Love Blue First' ice cream bars are inspired by her 2025 album 'I Said I Love You First.'

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A Sweet Tribute to Music and Love

The name of the dessert is a direct nod to "Bluest Flame," one of the standout tracks from the album, which recently marked its first anniversary. Speaking about the collaboration, Gomez said the idea was rooted in celebrating the music and its emotional significance. "When we started talking about creating a new product in honour of the album with Serendipity, we knew we wanted to use that song as our inspiration. I'm so happy with how it turned out," she said, in an interview with People magazine.

Gomez also reflected on the deeply personal nature of the album, which she created alongside Blanco. The couple, who married in California on September 27, 2025, had previously collaborated closely on the project. "This album is personal to me," Gomez explained, adding, "It's a reflection of everything I've felt in relationships, both the good and the complicated parts, and the stage of life I was in when the album wrapped. Working on it with Benny made it even more meaningful because it's really about both of our stories coming together."

A Taste of the New Flavor

The new ice cream bars feature a blue vanilla bean base swirled with fudge and cookie bits, coated in a chocolate candy shell. 'The Only Murders in the Building' star hinted that more music-inspired flavours could follow.

Future Flavors on the Horizon

Among potential ideas, she pointed to the track "Sunset Blvd.", noting its evocative and "dreamy" quality. "It sounds sweet and a little dreamy. And the song starts with 'You're my cherry pie'; so I feel like we'd have to turn it into a cherry pie flavor," she said, in an interview with People magazine.

A Creative Partnership

Gomez has previously credited Blanco for helping her rediscover her musical direction after a hiatus following her 2020 album 'Rare.' In earlier interviews, she described feeling uncertain about her sound before their collaboration, which she said evolved organically into a creatively fulfilling process. (ANI)