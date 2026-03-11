Content producer Juliette Moreno posted a viral recipe for butter chicken ice cream, made by blending the curry with cream, condensed milk, and sugar. While Moreno claimed to love the frozen treat, the video sparked widespread outrage online, with many viewers calling the dish 'cursed' and a 'crime'.

Some recipes are comfortable, some are inventive, and others make the internet collectively exclaim, "Absolutely not." Butter chicken ice cream goes right into that category. Juliette Moreno, a content producer, posted the strange recipe, which appears to have transformed one of India's most cherished dishes, butter chicken, into a frozen treat.

In the video, Moreno enthusiastically leads viewers through her recipe, noting it's a wonderful way to use up leftover butter chicken. She starts by scooping a generous piece of the curry into a bowl, then adds heavy cream, condensed milk, and sugar. The entire concoction is then mixed until, as she describes, the chicken bits are totally smooth.

After blending, the liquid is churned in an ice cream machine after being frozen for the whole night. The outcome in the end? A dish of smooth, orange-colored ice cream that is unexpectedly tasty, at least according to Moreno. She scoops two serves into a dish, tastes it, and says, "I definitely think this is my new favourite ice cream."

Watch Food Video

Social Media Reactions

Many viewers felt that the prospect of transforming butter chicken into ice cream was enough to destroy both meals at once. Several users referred to the pairing as "cursed," while others questioned why anybody would willingly mix a savoury curry with a sweet.

Many others stated, “It is a crime to commit such a murder of butter chicken.” One user said, "Why did you ruin butter chicken forever?"

Another person said, "Usually I don't feel repulsion from your channel, but for some reason when you said add condensed milk, my stomach dropped." According to a third individual, "India is going to get united and spam your DMs." Another user commented, "I didn't know food could be a jump scare!"

Moreno has a reputation for turning popular cuisine into odd, eye-catching inventions. While the internet appreciates weird cooking experiments, this one looks to have gone too far, leaving many viewers questioning if certain dishes should be left uninvented.