Hangover Cure: This ice cream claims to fix your hangover, but there's a big catch!
Most parents warn their kids that ice cream will give them a cold. But what if an ice cream could actually cure your headache? Here's the story of a very unusual 'hangover' ice cream from the Netherlands.
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Image Credit : stockPhoto
Hangover Cure: This ice cream claims to fix your hangover, but there's a big catch!
We all love a cool ice cream on a hot day. But a bakery in the Netherlands went a step further. They created a 'hangover ice cream' by mixing paracetamol, a common painkiller, into it. The idea was to offer quick relief from party after-effects.
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What’s the story behind this ice cream?
A bakery owner in the village of Hellendoorn, Netherlands, came up with this idea. He marketed it as a remedy for people suffering from hangovers after a night of partying. Each scoop contained about 500mg of paracetamol, just like a single painkiller tablet.
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Image Credit : Meta ai
Health Risks and Legal Issues Explained
The Dutch Food and Safety Authority (NVWA) quickly declared the ice cream illegal. They pointed out that you can't sell medicine in food without a pharmacy license. There was also a huge risk of accidental overdose and serious liver damage, especially if children ate it by mistake. Doctors also warn that mixing alcohol and paracetamol is very harmful to the liver.
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