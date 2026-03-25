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For complete nutrition..

Eggs are an affordable food that provides great nutrition without a high cost. Adding an egg to a daily diet along with milk, fruits, and vegetables gives a child complete nourishment. If kids are fussy, you can make omelettes, boiled eggs, egg bhurji, or even add it to dosa and rice to make it interesting. Always serve well-cooked eggs, as raw or half-cooked ones are not good for children. If there's an egg allergy, you must consult a doctor. Overall, the egg is a superfood for a child's health.