Egg Nutrition: The Garikapati Egg Row: Why Are Eggs A Must-Have For Your Kid?
Spiritual speaker Garikapati Narasimha Rao's comments on eggs for school kids have kicked up a big storm. But are eggs really that important for children? Let's find out how eggs actually help in their growth and development.
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Are eggs really needed for kids' growth?
Recently, famous spiritual speaker Garikapati Narasimha Rao made controversial remarks, asking why we should give eggs to school children. Some people are reacting positively, while others are negative. But do kids really not need eggs? Let's find out how eggs help in a child's growth and what happens if they don't get one daily.
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6 grams of protein
Health experts say eggs are very important for a child's health. Many people don't fully know why the egg is such a power-packed food. It acts as a complete meal for a child's growth, brain development, and energy. One egg gives about 6 grams of high-quality protein, which is essential for building muscles and repairing tissues during a child's rapid growth phase.
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For brain development..
Eggs also contain a nutrient called choline, which is vital for brain development. Choline is very important for kids to do well in their studies and have a strong memory. That's why some studies say children who eat eggs have better concentration and learning abilities.
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Important vitamins
Eggs contain important vitamins like A, D, E, and B12. Vitamin D is needed for strong bones and helps prevent problems like rickets in children. Vitamin A is great for eye health, which is very useful in today's world of high screen time.
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Keeps anaemia away
The iron in eggs is also very important. Anaemia, or low blood count, is a very common problem in children. Eating eggs helps improve haemoglobin levels, which keeps kids active and energetic. Giving a child one egg a day is considered safe and provides them with much-needed energy.
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For complete nutrition..
Eggs are an affordable food that provides great nutrition without a high cost. Adding an egg to a daily diet along with milk, fruits, and vegetables gives a child complete nourishment. If kids are fussy, you can make omelettes, boiled eggs, egg bhurji, or even add it to dosa and rice to make it interesting. Always serve well-cooked eggs, as raw or half-cooked ones are not good for children. If there's an egg allergy, you must consult a doctor. Overall, the egg is a superfood for a child's health.
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