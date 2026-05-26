CNG Cars: Fuel Price Tension Rises Again! 5 Efficient Cars That Help You Save More
After petrol and diesel, CNG prices have also increased. Check out the top 5 CNG cars in India that still deliver excellent mileage and strong savings, making them smart choices for budget-friendly and efficient daily commuting.c
WagonR
Tata Punch
If you want a strong, high-stance SUV-style car, the Tata Punch is a solid option right now. It has a 5-star safety rating, which makes it very secure. Tata has given it 'twin-cylinder' technology, meaning two small CNG cylinders are fitted at the bottom, giving you full boot space for luggage. This car easily delivers a mileage of about 27 km/kg.
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Brezza
Tata Tiago
For those wanting a premium and stylish hatchback on a tight budget, the Tata Tiago remains a top choice. Its music system and interiors are quite impressive. The car's biggest feature is that it starts directly in CNG mode without any hassle, something not commonly found in other cars. It's also very economical, running for about 26.5 km per kg.
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Ertiga
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