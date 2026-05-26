Eid Ul-Adha 2026: From Mutton Biryani to Shami Kebab, The Ultimate Bakra Eid Feast
Planning a special menu for your guests this Bakra Eid? If you're stuck on what to cook for the big feast, from starters to the main course, we've got you covered.
Mutton Biryani
Making mutton biryani for Bakra Eid is a beloved tradition. This dish is perfect for a crowd as you can easily cook it in a large batch. First, marinate the mutton well in yogurt and spices. Then, half-cook some basmati rice. Finally, layer the mutton and rice and cook it on 'dum' (slow steam). You'll have a fragrant, traditional Mutton Biryani ready in no time.
Mutton Korma
Shami Kebab
Sheer Khurma
Mutton Haleem
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