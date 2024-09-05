Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Why do Indian Railways use white bedsheets? Check details

    Have you ever noticed that the bedsheets and pillow covers provided to you are always white when you travel in AC coaches of Indian Railways? This is not a coincidence but a well-planned strategy of the railways. Let's see the reason behind it.

    article_image1
    Author
    Asianetnews English Stories
    First Published Sep 5, 2024, 3:23 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 5, 2024, 3:23 PM IST

    Indian Railway Bedsheet

    Indian Railways is the country's largest public sector transportation system. With over 68,000 km of track, Indian Railways is the 4th largest railway network in the world. Indian Railways is also the most important railway line operated by a single government. Most people prefer rail travel due to several factors including comfortable travel and low fares. Rail travel is preferred especially when it comes to long distance travel. Indian Railways is implementing various features for the convenience of passengers.

    article_image2

    Indian Railway Bedsheet

    In that way, blankets and pillows are provided to passengers traveling in AC coaches of Indian Railways. These blankets and pillow covers are washed daily and given fresh to every passenger traveling on the train.

    Have you ever noticed that the bedsheets and pillow covers provided to you are always white when you travel in AC coaches of Indian Railways? Indian Railways always provides bed sheets and pillows for your journey.

    article_image3

    Indian Railway Bedsheet

    This is not a coincidence but a well-planned strategy of the railways. Let's see the reason behind it.

    Indian Railways operates a large number of trains on a daily basis, and thousands of bedsheets and pillowcases need to be used every day. These pillow covers and blankets are provided to passengers in AC coaches.

    Used blankets are collected back for cleaning. Special machines are used to clean these blankets. That is, these bed sheets and pillow covers are cleaned by special machines equipped with large boilers that generate steam at a temperature of 121 degrees Celsius. The bed sheets are subjected to this steam for 30 minutes, ensuring that they are completely disinfected.

    article_image4

    Indian Railway Bedsheet

    White bed sheets are found to be most suitable for such harsh washing conditions. They respond well to bleaching, which is essential for maintaining hygiene and cleanliness. White color does not fade even after being subjected to harsh washing process and high temperature. But other fabrics will start to fade easily. By choosing white bed sheets, Indian Railways ensures that the linen provided to passengers is not only clean but also visually appealing.

    article_image5

    Indian Railway Bedsheet

    Moreover, if different colored bed sheets are used, they need to be cleaned separately to prevent the colors from mixing when they are cleaned together. But this problem does not exist in white blankets. There is no problem even if you bleach them together. White fabrics are easy to maintain compared to other colors.

    The color does not fade even after repeated washing. White colors remain clean and bright even after bleaching and frequent washing. Therefore, the railways use white color to ensure that the bedding provided to the passengers is not only hygienic and germ-free, but also aesthetically pleasing. This is the main reason why Indian Railways provides white blankets and pillow covers.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Durga Puja in Kolkata: Kolkata High Court issues new guidelines to follow RBA

    Durga Puja in Kolkata: Kolkata High Court issues new guidelines you must follow

    The haunted Tughlaqabad Fort: Truth or Myth? anr

    The haunted Tughlaqabad Fort: Truth or Myth?

    When will the second Lunar Eclipse of 2024 take place? Know time and visibility in India RKK

    When will the second Lunar Eclipse of 2024 take place? Know time and visibility in India

    Bananas to eggs: 10 instant energy-boosting foods RKK

    Bananas to eggs: 10 instant energy-boosting foods

    Teachers Day 2024: Who was Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan? Know Interesting facts about the first Vice-President of India RBA

    Teachers' Day 2024: Who was Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan? Know facts about the first Vice-President of India

    Recent Stories

    Viral Video: Tamil actor Cool Suresh carries real goat to watch Thalapathy Vijay's 'GOAT' in cinema (WATCH) RBA

    Viral Video: Tamil actor Cool Suresh carries real goat to watch Thalapathy Vijay's 'GOAT' in cinema (WATCH)

    7 best tips to get rid of spiders at home gcw

    7 best tips to get rid of spiders at home

    Madras HC issues notices to director Atlee and 'GOAT' producer AGS Entertainment over 'Bigil' script plagiarism case dmn

    Madras HC issues notices to director Atlee and 'GOAT' producer AGS Entertainment over script plagiarism

    football Saudi Arabia vs Indonesia: FIFA World Cup Qualifier live stream, schedule, fixture and probable lineups scr

    Saudi Arabia vs Indonesia: FIFA World Cup Qualifier live stream, schedule, fixture and probable lineups

    Scarlett Johansson to Angelina Jolie Top 10 Most Beautiful Hollywood Actresses of 2024 gcw

    Scarlett Johansson to Angelina Jolie: 10 beautiful Hollywood actresses

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon