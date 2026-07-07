Some children tell lies simply to get their parents' attention. This happens a lot when parents are busy. Your child might make up a story just to get you to look at them. They might even tell you about something exciting that never actually happened. Behind this behaviour is a simple need for your love and attention. So, instead of dismissing their stories, try to spend some quality time talking with them.

Parenting Myths Busted: 7 Common ‘Rules’ That Could Be Hurting Your Child!