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Words parents should not say to their children

Parents play a huge role in shaping a child's personality. Every word you say leaves a deep mark on their mind. What they hear in their childhood affects their confidence, thinking, and who they become. In anger, some parents use harsh words, thinking it will 'fix' the child. But experts say these words cause more harm than good. Here are 5 things you must absolutely avoid saying to your kids.