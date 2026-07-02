Parenting Tips: 5 Things You Should Never, Ever Say to Your Kids
Everything parents do and say shapes their child's future. The things kids hear at a young age, especially, can make or break their confidence and how they think. So, let's look at 5 things parents should never say to their children.
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Words parents should not say to their children
Parents play a huge role in shaping a child's personality. Every word you say leaves a deep mark on their mind. What they hear in their childhood affects their confidence, thinking, and who they become. In anger, some parents use harsh words, thinking it will 'fix' the child. But experts say these words cause more harm than good. Here are 5 things you must absolutely avoid saying to your kids.
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You are good for nothing
When a child can't do a task or gets low marks, don't attack their character. If you say things like 'you're useless', they start losing faith in their own abilities. After a while, they'll start believing 'I can't do anything right'. This kills their curiosity to learn new things and makes them scared of trying.
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Why were you even born?
This is a deeply hurtful thing to say. Children see their parents' love as their biggest support. Hearing this makes them feel like a burden on the family. It can lead to loneliness, depression, and low self-esteem. Even if you say it in anger, your child will remember it for a very long time.
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Learn from the other kids
Constantly comparing your child to others is a bad idea. Every child has their own unique talent and interests. This comparison causes more disappointment than encouragement. The child starts thinking, 'My parents will never be happy with me'. In some kids, it can even lead to jealousy.
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You will always keep failing
It's normal to have a few failures before you succeed. But if you frame every small mistake as a permanent failure, your child will hesitate to try new things. Failing one exam doesn't mean they've failed in life. So if your child fails at something, encourage them to try again with more effort.
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Nobody can change you
At a young age, children are constantly learning and changing. It's wrong to label them like this. This statement makes them feel 'I will always be like this', and they might lose interest in fixing their own flaws. With the right guidance, patience, and encouragement, every child can change for the better. Parents should use positive words instead of harsh criticism.
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