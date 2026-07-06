Dancing Girl: Tiny Statue That Ignited India Pakistan Clash!
After Partition, India and Pakistan divided everything, even ancient treasures. One tiny statue, the 'Dancing Girl', caused a huge row. Why did Pakistan want her back so badly? Here's the full story.
Pakistan fought over the dancer
When India and Pakistan split in 1947, they divided everything, from land to historical treasures. This created a huge challenge, especially for artefacts from the Indus Valley Civilization. Both countries fiercely argued over the famous 'Dancing Girl' bronze statue. Archaeologists had found it in Mohenjo-daro, which became part of Pakistan after Partition. Pakistan naturally claimed the statue. However, Indian diplomats and experts cleverly negotiated to bring it to India. In the end, they split about 12,000 historical items. Pakistan got the 'Priest-King' statue, while India got the 'Dancing Girl'. Today, you can see this tiny four-inch statue at the National Museum in New Delhi.
Who is this Dancing Girl?
So, who really is the 'Dancing Girl'? There's a whole other story behind the statue. Former ASI Director and archaeologist Dharmveer Sharma offers a different take. He believes she isn't a dancer at all. Instead, he says she was a young woman promoting Ayurvedic medicines for female fertility. Sharma points to the three-bead necklace, identifying them as 'Shivlingi' seeds, which were used in ancient times to treat infertility. He argues that the statue was created to spread awareness about these remedies. According to him, her confident pose is not a dance move but that of someone making a strong point.
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This is a historical treasure
The statue recently made headlines again after its picture appeared in school textbooks. This small bronze figure is a big deal; Pakistan really fought hard to claim it. The debate about her identity—is she a dancer or a health promoter?—is still going on. More than just an artefact, the 'Dancing Girl' is a powerful reminder of the Partition and a priceless part of our heritage. If you want to see her, you'll have to make a trip to Delhi.
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