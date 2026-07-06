So, who really is the 'Dancing Girl'? There's a whole other story behind the statue. Former ASI Director and archaeologist Dharmveer Sharma offers a different take. He believes she isn't a dancer at all. Instead, he says she was a young woman promoting Ayurvedic medicines for female fertility. Sharma points to the three-bead necklace, identifying them as 'Shivlingi' seeds, which were used in ancient times to treat infertility. He argues that the statue was created to spread awareness about these remedies. According to him, her confident pose is not a dance move but that of someone making a strong point.

Old Trains: What Happens After They Retire? Inside Their Final Journey!