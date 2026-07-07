Wet Charger Warning: One Wrong Move After Water Exposure Could Make It Explode!
If your charger falls into water, acting in a hurry can cost you a lot. You could end up damaging both your phone and the charger. So, just keep these simple things in mind to stay safe.
Has your charger fallen in water?
Don't check immediately
Many people make the mistake of plugging the wet charger into a socket right away to see if it still works. This is a huge blunder. If there's any moisture left inside, it can easily cause a short circuit and damage the charger for good.
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Don't charge your phone with a wet charger
Don't keep it in the sun for too long
Overuse of hair dryer
Many people reach for a hairdryer to speed up the drying process. But the intense heat can melt the charger's plastic casing and damage its internal electronic components. It's always safer to just let it dry naturally in the air at room temperature.
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What to do if there is sparking?
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