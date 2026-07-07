A new list is doing the rounds online, naming Indian cities where people are most likely to seek relationships outside marriage. The list is getting a lot of buzz, especially because several cities from Tamil Nadu have found a spot on it.

The company released its data for May 2026, and Kanchipuram has bagged the top spot for the second year straight. Following Kanchipuram are Coimbatore, Tiruvallur, Chennai, Gurugram, Noida, Bengaluru, Dehradun, Pune, and Delhi. People are really noticing that four cities from Tamil Nadu are on this list.