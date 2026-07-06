Slowest Train: Moves At Walking Speed Still Draws Huge Crowds! Read Details
A person can easily walk at 8 to 9 kilometres per hour. But did you know there's a train in India that moves even slower than that? And people actually queue up to ride it! So, what's the special story behind this train?
You can actually walk faster than this train...
An amazing train journey...
Even though this train is very slow, the journey gives you a feeling that you'll wish it was even slower. Why? Because it passes through dense forests, misty hills, dark tunnels, and vast tea gardens. When you're on this train, your focus is entirely on nature, not on how long you've been sitting. It leaves you with a truly wonderful feeling.
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A train that runs through the Nilgiri mountains...
This train runs between Mettupalayam and Ooty, right through the Nilgiri mountains. It holds the record for being the slowest train in India. It travels at a speed of 9 kilometres per hour, which means people can actually walk faster than it. The total journey covers 46 kilometres and takes about five hours. Despite its slow pace, it remains a memorable and beautiful journey for everyone who rides it.
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What is the reason for the train's slow speed?
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