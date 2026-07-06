1 4 Image Credit : Gemini

You can actually walk faster than this train...

Most of us have travelled by train at some point. Journeys can last for hours or even days, and many prefer trains for long-distance travel. Nowadays, we have super-fast trains that have made travel easy. But did you know India still has a train that is incredibly slow? Don't assume it runs empty, though. People line up for it every day! Let's find out where this train is and what makes it so special.