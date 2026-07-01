Parenting Myths Busted: 7 Common ‘Rules’ That Could Be Hurting Your Child!
We all want to be good parents, but some things we do just add to our stress. Ideas like never letting kids fail or never getting angry can actually make children anxious and leave parents totally exhausted.
The Goal of Being a Perfect Parent: Real or a Myth?
Preventing Struggles Isn't Protection
We hate seeing our kids struggle or make mistakes, so we rush to help. But this actually makes them more fearful and less confident. Kids learn new skills only when they face challenges on their own.
Self-Protective Traits: Nine Psychological Signs Of Emotionally Guarded Personality!
It's Impossible to Never Get Angry
Parenting Is Not an Innate Talent
Many people think parenting skills just appear once the baby is born. The truth is, parenting is a skill you learn with experience. Parents who accept that they will make mistakes and learn from them are the ones who guide their children best.
Stress Relief: This 40-Second Tongue Trick Can Instantly Lower Your Cortisol Levels!
Selfless Sacrifice Is Not Healthy
Hyper-Involvement
Guilt Is Not Good for You
Thinking You Can Do It All Alone
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