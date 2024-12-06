Why do children complain? Know some parenting tips

Parenting Tips: If your children are complaining, understand the reason instead of scolding them.

Reasons behind children's complaints

Do children complain like 'Mom, the food is not tasty', 'This is not right', 'Brother is hitting me'? If so, don't get angry with them. Getting angry will harm their future.

Cultivating gratitude

Reasons why children complain: To get attention: Complaining is a way to get attention. Children want parents, friends, and teachers to listen to them and solve their problems. Playful fights: It's normal for children to fight while playing. They learn a lot from this. So, don't make a big deal if they complain. Try to resolve the issue.

Parent-child relationship

Dissatisfaction: Sometimes children have dissatisfaction in their minds. Then they complain. Understand what they are dissatisfied with. Understand: If children complain, understand if they have any problems. If you do this, they will change their habit.

Parenting tips

Self-development: Children complain when parents are busy. Don't get angry with them then. Don't speak ill of anyone in front of children. Instead, change your behavior. Remember: Children learn a lot from parents until they are 7 years old. So, listen to what children say at this age, and solve problems without hurting anyone. Sometimes parents blame children's behavior. This is wrong. Talk to children with love.

Latest Videos