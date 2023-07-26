Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Which is the best time to have citrus fruits and why? Know here

    First Published Jul 26, 2023, 9:49 PM IST

    The best time to have citrus fruits is generally during the morning or early afternoon. There are a few reasons why this timing is beneficial.

    article_image1

    Image: Getty

    Some people might enjoy citrus fruits later in the day or even as a refreshing snack in the afternoon. As long as you incorporate citrus fruits into your daily diet, you can reap their health benefits regardless of the specific time you choose to eat them. However, these are the resons why eating them in the morning is the best:

    article_image2

    Image: Getty

    Boosts Morning Energy: Citrus fruits like oranges, grapefruits, and tangerines are rich in natural sugars and vitamin C. Consuming them in the morning can give you a natural energy boost to start your day.

    article_image3

    Image: Getty

    Enhances Absorption of Nutrients: Citrus fruits are an excellent source of vitamin C, which enhances the absorption of iron from plant-based foods. Having citrus fruits alongside iron-rich foods like spinach or fortified cereals can help your body absorb more iron.

    article_image4

    Image: Getty

    Supports Hydration: Citrus fruits have a high water content, which helps with hydration. Eating them in the morning can replenish the fluids your body may have lost during the night.

    article_image5

    Image: Getty

    Gentle on Empty Stomach: Citrus fruits are generally gentle on an empty stomach, especially when consumed as a whole fruit. Drinking pure citrus juice on an empty stomach may be a bit harsh for some people, as the high acidity can cause discomfort in some cases.

    article_image6

    Image: Getty

    Promotes Skin Health: Vitamin C found in citrus fruits is crucial for collagen synthesis, which supports healthy skin. Consuming them in the morning allows your body to use this essential nutrient to repair and protect the skin during the day

    article_image7

    Image: Getty

    Provides Satiety: The fiber content in citrus fruits can help keep you feeling fuller for longer, which can prevent overeating and snacking between meals.

