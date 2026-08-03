The big dinner dilemma: is jowar roti okay at night? Generally, yes. But since it's high in fibre, some people might find it a bit heavy to digest, especially if they have a weak digestive system or eat late. If you plan to have it for dinner, make sure to eat a few hours before you sleep. Start with a small portion to see how your body reacts, and pair it with light veggies or protein.

Protein Alternatives: This Veg Superfood Packs 4x More Protein Than Meat!