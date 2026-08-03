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Why Pregnancy Doesn't Happen at the Same Speed for Everyone? Experts Break Down the Science
Why do some people conceive quickly while others take longer? Doctors explain the key fertility factors, including age, ovulation, sperm health, lifestyle, and overall reproductive health that influence pregnancy chances.
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Why do some women take longer to conceive?
Some women conceive almost immediately, while for other couples, it can take years. A fertility expert breaks down the key scientific reasons behind these delays, which every couple trying to conceive should know.
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Age has a direct impact on pregnancy
Age is a major factor when it comes to getting pregnant. A woman's egg quality and ovarian reserve start to decline after she turns 35. This is why doctors often say that conceiving at the right age is so important.
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PCOS and thyroid are also major reasons
Irregular periods often mean you're not ovulating regularly, which is a big reason for pregnancy delays. Conditions like PCOS and thyroid problems directly mess with ovulation. If you don't get these treated on time, conceiving naturally can become difficult.
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Stress is also a cause of delayed pregnancy
Your lifestyle plays a huge role. Things like smoking, high stress, and drinking alcohol can seriously harm your fertility. These habits affect everything from egg health and sperm quality to your hormone balance. Also, being either overweight or underweight can impact your chances of conceiving.
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Women over 35 should consult a doctor now
If you're 35 or younger, doctors suggest trying naturally for a year before seeking help. But if you're over 35, you should see a specialist after just six months. And remember, fertility isn't only about women. In about 40% of cases, male factors are the reason for the delay, so a sperm analysis is just as important.
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