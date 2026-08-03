5 5 Image Credit : Asianet News

Women over 35 should consult a doctor now

If you're 35 or younger, doctors suggest trying naturally for a year before seeking help. But if you're over 35, you should see a specialist after just six months. And remember, fertility isn't only about women. In about 40% of cases, male factors are the reason for the delay, so a sperm analysis is just as important.