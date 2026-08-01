Protein Alternatives: This Veg Superfood Packs 4x More Protein Than Meat!
Looking for a protein-packed alternative to chicken and mutton? We've found a food that has four times more protein! Here's everything you need to know about its health benefits and why just one cup is enough.
Protein alternatives to chicken and mutton
Protein is a must-have nutrient for good health. It plays a big part in muscle growth, tissue repair, and maintaining bone health. If you're a vegetarian, don't worry! Plenty of natural foods are great protein sources.
Rajma (Red Kidney Beans)
Rajma, or red kidney beans, is packed with nutrients like protein, fibre, iron, and folate. When you include it in a balanced diet, it gives your body the good stuff it needs. Just remember to soak the rajma well and cook it completely before eating.
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Soya Chunks
Soya chunks are one of the best high-protein options for vegetarians. They provide the protein needed for muscle maintenance. The best part? You can easily add them to all sorts of dishes and cook them up.
How to include them in your diet?
You can make rajma into a curry, add it to salads, or prepare it as a simple sundal. Soya chunks are great in curries, biryani, pulao, or other gravy dishes. Try to include them in your balanced diet a few times a week.
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Is protein alone enough for bone health?
No, it's not. Healthy bones need a combination of calcium, Vitamin D, regular exercise, and enough protein. So, instead of depending on just one food, it's always better to eat a variety of nutrient-rich meals.
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