Aksa Beach gives off a foreign vibe with its long sandy shore, coconut trees, and vast sea. Directors often choose this location because it looks stunning on camera, almost like a beach abroad, not Goa. It's also less crowded than Juhu, so film crews can shoot without major disturbances. Plus, it's close to Mumbai's film studios, which saves a lot of time and money for big production units. You'll often find crews shooting romantic songs here during sunrise and sunset.

A quick warning: swimming is a big no here. The beach has strong waves and rip currents, so officials always warn people not to go deep into the water. Recently, the team of the upcoming movie ‘Ramayana’, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, also shot some scenes right here.