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Those who cannot give up rice..

A plate of jowar rotis ready to be served. Let's be real, giving up rice completely isn't for everyone. White rice is a key source of energy. The real issue is often the portion size. So, if you can't quit rice, just eat it in moderation. Try adding millets like jowar, ragi, and bajra to your diet a few times a week. And don't forget the basics: good sleep, regular exercise, and a balanced diet with enough protein and water are just as important.