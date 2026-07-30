Jowar Roti Challenge: What 30 Days Without Rice Does to Your Body? Find Out Now!
Lately, everyone's talking about millets. Many are even swapping their daily rice for jowar rotis. But what really happens to your body if you make this switch for a whole month? We've got the details.
What happens if you eat jowar roti instead of rice?
Sugar Control
A person checks their blood sugar with a glucometer. Jowar has a lower glycemic index than rice. This helps prevent a sudden spike in your blood sugar after you eat. It's a great switch for people with diabetes or those at risk. But remember, if you're on medication, always check with your doctor first before changing your diet.
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Change in digestion
For nerve function
A person is making a round jowar roti by hand. Jowar is a treasure trove of nutrients! It's loaded with minerals like magnesium, iron, and potassium, plus essential vitamins. These nutrients give you energy, support muscle and nerve function, and the antioxidants in jowar protect your body's cells from damage.
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Those who cannot give up rice..
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