Cannibal Tribe: Do People Still Eat Humans? Shocking Truth Revealed!
Do man eaters still exist? Telugu traveller Uma journeys deep into Indonesia to meet Korowai tribe. His experience reveals rare insights into tribal life, myths, and truths behind cannibalism, separating reality from fear and long held beliefs.
Do man-eaters still exist in our world?
The world has many strange cultures and tribes. But the word 'cannibals' still sends a shiver down our spines. 'Does a human-eating tribe still exist in the modern world?' Famous Telugu YouTuber and adventurer Uma (Uma Telugu Traveller) answers this question in one of his videos. He travelled deep into the forests of Indonesia, and his journey gives us some brand-new information.
The Korowai Tribe - Do they really eat people?
The 'Korowai' tribe lives in the dense rainforests of West Papua, Indonesia. People say they are the last cannibals on Earth. History tells us that the Korowai people once hunted, killed, and ate their enemies or other tribes that attacked them. However, traveller Uma's video makes it clear that they are slowly changing and have stopped eating humans.
Snake Sightings: Why Shravan Brings More Encounters? Nag Panchami Link Explained!
A 100-foot-high house and Uma's daring journey
This tribe's specialty is their treehouses. They don't live on the ground but build houses almost 100 feet high on top of huge trees. They build these high homes to protect themselves from enemies and wild animals. To show this scary Korowai life to his Telugu audience, Uma travelled about 250 to 300 kilometres by boat on a river. He spent nights in tents in the forest, putting up with ant bites and the cold. He even climbed one of these tall houses to show his viewers.
Korowai lifestyle & weapons
The Korowai people don't have a habit of wearing clothes; they just cover their bodies with leaves and fibres found in the forest. They use special bows and arrows made of wood and bamboo, and axes made of stone. The arrows, made from animal bones, are so sharp that once they pierce the skin, it's impossible to pull them out. What's more, they don't use matchboxes. They still use the traditional method of creating fire through friction with sticks and ropes.
AI Supermarkets: China's 24/7 Stores With No Staff! Here's How They Work
Food habits of the Korowai tribe
Currently, their main food includes wild boars, turtles, crocodiles, and lobsters from the rivers, along with dishes made from 'Sago' tree flour. This tribe still lives by ancient methods from thousands of years ago, with no connection to the outside world and no knowledge of modern currency or clothes. Uma's adventurous journey showed firsthand that the Korowai tribe, once known as fearsome cannibals, now lives peacefully, protecting their unique culture.
Uma has travelled to over 100 countries...
Uma Prasad, who came from a poor family, worked small jobs before becoming a YouTuber. He recently completed his journey to 100 countries. His travel career, which started in Mali, Africa, also hit the 100-country milestone on the same continent. From struggling for food to becoming a star YouTuber and traveller, Uma now earns in lakhs every month.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.