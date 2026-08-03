The Korowai people don't have a habit of wearing clothes; they just cover their bodies with leaves and fibres found in the forest. They use special bows and arrows made of wood and bamboo, and axes made of stone. The arrows, made from animal bones, are so sharp that once they pierce the skin, it's impossible to pull them out. What's more, they don't use matchboxes. They still use the traditional method of creating fire through friction with sticks and ropes.

AI Supermarkets: China's 24/7 Stores With No Staff! Here's How They Work