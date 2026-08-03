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Who Do Mosquitoes Bite the Most?

Even when there are four or five people in a room, mosquitoes seem to target just one person. We often joke, 'My blood must be very sweet, that's why they bite me.' But it's not about sweet blood at all! Research shows there are some fascinating scientific reasons behind why mosquitoes choose you over others. Let's find out what they are.