Your liver is a powerhouse! It helps with digestion, stores vitamins, makes proteins for blood clotting, cleans your blood, and boosts your immunity. But are you taking care of it? Often, the first signs of trouble are easy to miss.

Your liver is one of the hardest-working organs in your body. Think about it—it helps you digest food, stores essential vitamins and minerals, creates proteins that help your blood clot, removes toxins from your blood, and even boosts your immunity. It’s a multi-tasking hero!

But the thing is, we often take our liver for granted. A major reason for this is that liver disease doesn't always show clear symptoms in its early stages. Here’s what you need to look out for.

Early Warning Signs

Constant tiredness: A feeling of fatigue that just won't go away. Nausea and loss of appetite: Feeling sick to your stomach and not wanting to eat. Discomfort in your belly: A nagging pain or discomfort on the upper right side of your abdomen. Unexplained weight loss: Losing weight and muscle strength without trying. Persistent itching: Itchy skin that doesn't seem to have a clear cause.

While these symptoms can be due to other health issues, you should definitely see a doctor if they continue for several weeks. As the liver's function slows down even more, you might notice other changes like temporary swelling in your feet, pale or whitish stools, and bruising or bleeding easily.

When Things Get Serious: Late-Stage Symptoms

When liver disease becomes severe, the symptoms are hard to miss. You need to get expert medical help immediately if you experience any of the following:

Swelling in the legs that doesn't go away.

A swollen belly due to fluid buildup.

Jaundice, which is when your skin and the whites of your eyes turn yellow.

Vomiting blood or having black, tarry stools.

Fainting spells, feeling extremely sleepy during the day but unable to sleep at night, and memory problems.

Some liver conditions, like Hepatitis A and E, are 'acute' – they hit you suddenly. You might get a fever, feel tired, and start vomiting, followed quickly by jaundice. But 'chronic' diseases like Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C, and cirrhosis are sneakier. They can hide in your body for years without any symptoms. By the time you start feeling sick, the damage to your liver could be serious and irreversible.