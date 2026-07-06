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Secret Affairs in India: 4 Tamil Nadu Cities Rank Among the Top for Extramarital Relationships
A list of Indian cities where people are looking for relationships outside marriage is going viral. What's really catching everyone's eye is that many cities from Tamil Nadu are on this list.
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Which Indian cities top the list?
The data comes from Ashley Madison, a global platform for people looking for extramarital relationships. The latest list has caused quite a stir online, as people are debating what these numbers actually mean for Indian cities.
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Tamil Nadu cities feature prominently
According to the site's data from May 2026, Kanchipuram has the most registered users in India. Ashley Madison confirmed this is the second year in a row that the city is at the top. The list also includes Coimbatore, Tiruvallur, Chennai, Gurugram, Noida, Bengaluru, Dehradun, Pune, and Delhi. With four cities on the list, Tamil Nadu's presence is getting a lot of attention.
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What is the Ashley Madison site?
So, what exactly is Ashley Madison? It's a dating platform specifically designed for people who are married or in a relationship but are looking for an affair. It's important to remember that this data only shows the number of people who signed up. It doesn't represent the lifestyle or social habits of everyone in that city.
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Social media is buzzing with opinions
Whenever lists like this come out, social media explodes with different opinions. Some people think this is just a sign of modern life—urbanisation, more dating apps, and changing lifestyles. But others are questioning if this data is even reliable or how the study was done.
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A pinch of salt is needed
The main takeaway is this: data from sites like these only reflects what their users are doing on the platform. You can't take it as solid proof of the social behaviour of an entire city or state. It's just one piece of a much bigger picture.
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