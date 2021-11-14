Weekly Horoscope, November 15-21: Here are predictions for all zodiac signs

Know more about how this week will be for you.

In the third week of November (November 15-21), a number of Hindu festivals will be like Devuthani Ekadashi, Mangal Pradosh, Bankut Chaturdashi and Tripurari Purnima will be celebrated in this week. From an astrological point of view, this week the Moon will complete the cycle from Pisces to Taurus. On November 16, the Sun will change from Libra to Scorpio. Due to the position of the planets, many more auspicious and inauspicious yogs will be formed this week. Their effect will be visible on all the 12 zodiac signs. Know more about how this week will be for you. Also See: November 2021 horoscope

Representative Image: Aries

Aries Stay away from activities where risk is involved. In these seven days, there will be a need to pay special attention to both health and relationship. You may fall prey to your own misunderstandings. If you are going to do any business in partnership, then proceed only after clarifying the financial things. Do not ignore the feelings or compulsions of the love partner in a love relationship.

Representative Image: Taurus

Taurus Time is favourable for working women. Those unmarried may see their alliances fixed. There will be strength in love relationship. Family members can put the seal of marriage on your love. This week is bringing new opportunities. There will be desired progress in career and business. There will be cooperation of both seniors and juniors in the field. New sources of income will be created.

Representative Image: Gemini

Gemini This time is very favourable for achieving big goals. In such a situation, give all your strength to achieve success in the particular work. There will be new opportunities for advancement in career and business. In the beginning of the week, new sources of profit will be created with the help of an influential person. Your hard work will get full results. Married life will remain happy.

Representative Image: Cancer zodiac

Cancer Beware of secret enemies in the workplace. Students' mind may get tired of studies. But they need to keep in mind that only by working hard, success will be achieved. Due to the interference of a third person, misunderstandings can arise in your love-relationship. Brothers and sisters may come up against you regarding any issue related to family. Be aware of seasonal health ailments.

Representative Image: Leo

Leo There will be an atmosphere of happiness due to the arrival of a dear member in the house. Those working on a contract with the help of a friend will get opportunities for big profits. There may be additional expenses with regard to house repairs or amenities. There will be positive improvement in the health of a dear member who has been ill for a long time.

Representative Image: Virgo

Virgo Avoid any kind of haste in the purchase and sale of land or bungalow. Try to find a solution to any family issue through consensus and do not ignore the expectations of siblings in any case. Take a step forward in love affairs with care or you may face humiliation. Take care of your health.

Representative Image: Libra

Libra Too much enthusiasm can prove dangerous for you. In such a situation, while taking any big decision, definitely take the advice of an experienced person. This week, you will have to do financial management or the impact of money-related problems can be seen in your family life. Do not ignore the words of your spouse.

Representative Image: Scorpio

Scorpio The mind will be a little sad if suddenly more money is spent on the needs of the house than you can afford. This time can be a bit difficult for working women. But keep in mind that if there are no good days, then even bad days will not last long. With the help of a senior person, you will breathe a sigh of relief when a big property-related matter is resolved.

Representative Image: Sagittarius

Sagittarius This week, you will get good opportunities related to career or business. But before taking any big decision related to it, definitely consider all the risks. During this time, long or short distance travel in connection with work will prove to be pleasant and beneficial. Drive the vehicle carefully.

Representative Image: Capricorn

Capricorn There will be an atmosphere of happiness in the family due to a big achievement related to a loved one. Investments made in the past will make money. Students related to examination competition may get some good news. During this time, you should also avoid taking any risks related to your career or business. The advantages of the short duration are likely to be disadvantages in the future.

Representative Image: Aquarius

Aquarius Most of the time of the youngsters will be spent in having fun. The mind will be worried about the health of an elderly person in the house. Avoid any kind of hasty or wrong decisions in love affairs. Those unemployed may get job opportunities. With the help of an effective person, any government work that has been stuck for a long time can get momentum. There may be financial problems.

Representative Image: Pisces