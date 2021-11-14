  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Weekly Horoscope, November 15-21: Here are predictions for all zodiac signs

    First Published Nov 14, 2021, 6:08 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Know more about how this week will be for you.

    Weekly Horoscope November 15-21 Astrology predictions for all zodiac signs

    In the third week of November (November 15-21), a number of Hindu festivals will be like Devuthani Ekadashi, Mangal Pradosh, Bankut Chaturdashi and Tripurari Purnima will be celebrated in this week. From an astrological point of view, this week the Moon will complete the cycle from Pisces to Taurus. On November 16, the Sun will change from Libra to Scorpio. Due to the position of the planets, many more auspicious and inauspicious yogs will be formed this week. Their effect will be visible on all the 12 zodiac signs. Know more about how this week will be for you.

    Also See: November 2021 horoscope

    Weekly Horoscope November 15-21 Astrology predictions for all zodiac signs

    Representative Image: Aries

    Aries

    Stay away from activities where risk is involved. In these seven days, there will be a need to pay special attention to both health and relationship. You may fall prey to your own misunderstandings. If you are going to do any business in partnership, then proceed only after clarifying the financial things. Do not ignore the feelings or compulsions of the love partner in a love relationship. 

    Weekly Horoscope November 15-21 Astrology predictions for all zodiac signs

    Representative Image: Taurus

    Taurus

    Time is favourable for working women. Those unmarried may see their alliances fixed. There will be strength in love relationship. Family members can put the seal of marriage on your love. This week is bringing new opportunities. There will be desired progress in career and business. There will be cooperation of both seniors and juniors in the field. New sources of income will be created. 

    Weekly Horoscope November 15-21 Astrology predictions for all zodiac signs

    Representative Image: Gemini

    Gemini 

    This time is very favourable for achieving big goals. In such a situation, give all your strength to achieve success in the particular work. There will be new opportunities for advancement in career and business. In the beginning of the week, new sources of profit will be created with the help of an influential person. Your hard work will get full results. Married life will remain happy. 

    Weekly Horoscope November 15-21 Astrology predictions for all zodiac signs

    Representative Image: Cancer zodiac

    Cancer

    Beware of secret enemies in the workplace. Students' mind may get tired of studies. But they need to keep in mind that only by working hard, success will be achieved. Due to the interference of a third person, misunderstandings can arise in your love-relationship. Brothers and sisters may come up against you regarding any issue related to family. Be aware of seasonal health ailments. 

    Weekly Horoscope November 15-21 Astrology predictions for all zodiac signs

    Representative Image: Leo

    Leo 

    There will be an atmosphere of happiness due to the arrival of a dear member in the house. Those working on a contract with the help of a friend will get opportunities for big profits. There may be additional expenses with regard to house repairs or amenities. There will be positive improvement in the health of a dear member who has been ill for a long time. 

    Weekly Horoscope November 15-21 Astrology predictions for all zodiac signs

    Representative Image: Virgo

    Virgo 

    Avoid any kind of haste in the purchase and sale of land or bungalow. Try to find a solution to any family issue through consensus and do not ignore the expectations of siblings in any case. Take a step forward in love affairs with care or you may face humiliation. Take care of your health. 

    Weekly Horoscope November 15-21 Astrology predictions for all zodiac signs

    Representative Image: Libra

    Libra

    Too much enthusiasm can prove dangerous for you. In such a situation, while taking any big decision, definitely take the advice of an experienced person. This week, you will have to do financial management or the impact of money-related problems can be seen in your family life. Do not ignore the words of your spouse. 

    Weekly Horoscope November 15-21 Astrology predictions for all zodiac signs

    Representative Image: Scorpio

    Scorpio

    The mind will be a little sad if suddenly more money is spent on the needs of the house than you can afford. This time can be a bit difficult for working women. But keep in mind that if there are no good days, then even bad days will not last long. With the help of a senior person, you will breathe a sigh of relief when a big property-related matter is resolved. 

    Weekly Horoscope November 15-21 Astrology predictions for all zodiac signs

    Representative Image: Sagittarius

    Sagittarius 

    This week, you will get good opportunities related to career or business. But before taking any big decision related to it, definitely consider all the risks. During this time, long or short distance travel in connection with work will prove to be pleasant and beneficial. Drive the vehicle carefully.   

    Weekly Horoscope November 15-21 Astrology predictions for all zodiac signs

    Representative Image: Capricorn

    Capricorn

    There will be an atmosphere of happiness in the family due to a big achievement related to a loved one. Investments made in the past will make money. Students related to examination competition may get some good news. During this time, you should also avoid taking any risks related to your career or business. The advantages of the short duration are likely to be disadvantages in the future. 

    Weekly Horoscope November 15-21 Astrology predictions for all zodiac signs

    Representative Image: Aquarius

    Aquarius 

    Most of the time of the youngsters will be spent in having fun. The mind will be worried about the health of an elderly person in the house. Avoid any kind of hasty or wrong decisions in love affairs. Those unemployed may get job opportunities. With the help of an effective person, any government work that has been stuck for a long time can get momentum. There may be financial problems. 

    Weekly Horoscope November 15-21 Astrology predictions for all zodiac signs

    Representative Image: Pisces

    Pisces

    Take full care of your health and belongings while traveling. During this time your participation in religious and social work will increase. There will also be a chance to participate in an auspicious event. Most of the time of women will be spent in worship etc. There will be sweetness in married life. Married couples may get child happiness. 

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Astrology Todays Horoscope November 12, 2021 Rashifal What the star signs say

    Today's Horoscope, November 12, 2021: Those in Scorpio may face humiliation, Virgo's wish will be fulfilled

    Video Icon
    Know the correct time to sleep to lower risk of cardiovascular diseases Details inside gcw

    Know the correct time to sleep to lower risk of cardiovascular diseases? Details inside

    Video Icon
    Sexual traits and intimate relationships: Zodiac signs that are a turn off in the bedroom-dnm

    Sexual traits and intimate relationships: Zodiac signs that are a turn off in the bedroom

    Video Icon
    These post Diwali detox tips that can help weight your loss journey and stay in shape-dnm

    These post Diwali detox tips that can help weight your loss journey and stay in shape

    Video Icon
    Govardhan puja 2021: Date, time, significance; everything you need to know

    Govardhan puja 2021: Date, time, significance; everything you need to know

    Video Icon

    Recent Stories

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22: MCA expects 100 per cent crowd decision by Nov 20; preparatory camp at BKC-ayh

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22: MCA expects 100 per cent crowd decision by Nov 20; preparatory camp at BKC

    Video Icon
    USA could host T20 World Cup 2024 as ICC eyes cricket's entry in 2028 Los Angeles Olympics-ayh

    USA could host T20 World Cup 2024 as ICC eyes cricket's entry in 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

    Video Icon
    When Deepika Padukone wanted to have open relationship with Ranveer Singh post-breakup with Ranbir Kapoor RCB

    When Deepika Padukone wanted to have open relationship with Ranveer Singh post-breakup with Ranbir Kapoor

    Video Icon
    Tenure of CBI director, ED chief to be 5 years President signs new ordinances

    Tenure of CBI director, ED chief extended up to 5 years; President signs new ordinances

    Video Icon
    Loan assist Want to improve your CIBIL score? Here are 4 steps

    Loan assist: Want to improve your CIBIL score? Here are 4 steps

    Video Icon

    Recent Videos

    wikileaks founder Julian Assange allowed to marry partner Stella Moris in UK belmarsh prison

    Julian Assange allowed to marry partner Stella Moris in UK prison

    Video Icon
    Chennai rains: TN CM Stalin felicitates woman cop for carrying man on her shoulders; rescued victim dies-dnm

    Chennai rains: TN CM Stalin felicitates woman cop for carrying man on her shoulders; rescued victim dies

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu: 7 coaches of Kannur-Bengaluru Express derail due to falling of boulders; all passengers safe-dnm

    Tamil Nadu: 7 coaches of Kannur-Bengaluru Express derail due to falling of boulders; all passengers safe

    Video Icon
    Life of South Africa last apartheid president FW de Klerk who freed Nelson Mandela

    Life of South Africa's last apartheid president FW de Klerk, who freed Nelson Mandela

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas speaks ahead new season (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas speaks ahead of new season (WATCH)

    Video Icon