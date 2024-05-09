Lifestyle

6 quick ways to get instant relief from dental sensitivity

Desensitizing Toothpaste

This toothpaste blocks pain impulses to the nerves in your teeth, providing relief from sensitivity.

Avoid consuming acidic meals or drinks

Avoid consuming acidic meals or drinks as they might damage tooth enamel and increase sensitivity. Avoiding citrus fruits and soda can prevent additional damage.

Use Fluoride Gel or Rinse

Strengthens dental enamel, reducing sensitivity. Fluoride gels and rinses protect teeth and relieve pain.

Fluoride Mouthwash

To improve enamel and minimize sensitivity and for further protection, use fluoride mouthwash every day.

Sensitive Toothpaste

To treat sensitive teeth, use specialized toothpaste that blocks pain impulses and strengthens enamel. Search for sensitive tooth products.

Gentle brushing technique

Gentle brushing technique method to prevent enamel deterioration and decrease sensitivity. Avoid forceful brushing, which can worsen it.

