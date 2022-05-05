Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Want to treat dry, chapped cuticles? Here are 7 home remedies you can try

    First Published May 5, 2022, 5:50 PM IST

    The worst kind of cuticle skin is chipped, dry cuticle skin! The burning feeling caused by dry, cracked cuticle skin is not something anybody should have to deal with. Here are our top home cures for cuticle chapping.

    The worst kind of cuticle skin is chipped, dry cuticle skin! The burning feeling caused by dry, cracked cuticle skin is not something anybody should have to deal with. The best approach to cure this problem is with moisture, which is where body creams or, more precisely, nourishing hand and foot lotions come in handy. As a result, tend to them right away. Here are our top home cures for cuticle chapping.

    Cuticle oil

    Cuticle oil moisturises and softens the cuticle region. It's often comprised of a combination of oils and may contain vitamins. Cuticle oil absorbs quickly and conditions your nails, preventing future dryness and cracking. For further comfort, look for substances like sunflower oil, grapeseed oil, and aloe vera.

    Apply a little layer of cuticle oil to your nail beds using your fingers or a gentle brush. Cuticle oil, like cuticle cream, should be available in beauty supplies or drugstores.

    Also Read | Aloe vera to coffee: 5 natural, home remedies one should try for glowing skin

    Banana and honey 

    Combine a banana and a spoonful of honey in a mixing bowl. After that, put this mash all over your hands and wrap them in cling wrap. Alternatively, you might apply this mash to your cuticles and tips and individually cling wrap your finger tips. Honey is a natural humectant, and banana is a skin-healthy, nourishing agent.

    Shea Butter

    This is one of the greatest alternatives for cuticle chapping. Massage this vegan-friendly butter into your hands to rapidly moisturise and lock in moisture while softening skin. For healed cuticles, use it and rinse after 20 minutes.

    Also Read | For perfect, shiny nails, here are 5 simple tricks one needs to follow

    Coconut or almond or olive Oil

    If you ever run out of body moisturiser, these household items will come in useful. All three of these oils are high in moisturising characteristics and are frequently utilised in over-the-counter face and body oil formulations. Simply take a few drops of any of these oils and massage them into your hands, paying special attention to the cuticle region. You will feel quickly alleviated, and the dry skin will soften.

    Brown sugar with olive oil

    Combine 1 tbsp brown sugar and 1 1/2 tbsp olive oil in a mixing bowl. Use as a scrub on your nails and skin to remove dead skin and allow your moisturiser to hydrate and penetrate deeper into your skin.

    Also Read | Want to make your bathroom look luxurious? Here are 5 DIY tricks

    Milk and Oats

    Mix 3 Tbsp of warm milk with 2 tsp of ground oats and a few drops of your favorite essential oil. Apply to your nails for 15-20 minutes and repeat daily till the skin is moist again.

    Aloe Vera

    You may simply solve this condition by applying aloe vera. Apply it for 15 minutes to the nails and surrounding skin, then rinse. Rep until the peeling skin is fully removed.

    Also Read | Hot Oil Manicure: Amazing benefits that can give you parlour treatment at home

     

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Vastu Tips: Here's some advice to retain and welcome employees back after pandemic RBA

    Vastu Tips: Here's some advice to retain and welcome employees back after pandemic

    Are you diabetic and love summer drinks? Here are some options for supar patients RBA

    Are you diabetic and love summer drinks? Here are some options for sugar patients

    World Asthma Day 2022: Know date, theme and significance - adt

    World Asthma Day 2022: Know date, theme and significance

    Eid-ul-Fitr 2022 moon sighting: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar to celebrate Eid on May 2 snt

    Eid-ul-Fitr 2022 moon sighting: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar to celebrate Eid on May 2

    Maharashtra Day 2022: Know the history, significance and celebration

    Maharashtra Day 2022: Know the history, significance and celebration

    Recent Stories

    football champions league At 34, what is key to Karim Benzema's Real Madrid success Arsene Wenger provides insight snt

    At 34, what is key to Benzema's Real Madrid success? Wenger provides insight

    Electricity subsidy from October 1 to only those who ask for it announces CM Arvind Kejriwal gcw

    Electricity subsidy from October 1 to only those who ask for it, announces CM Arvind Kejriwal

    Seen an intense fight between cobra and mongoose? Watch this - gps

    Seen an intense fight between cobra and mongoose? Watch this

    Delimitation Commission signs final order for Jammu and Kashmir recommends representations for Kashmiri Pandits gcw

    Delimitation Commission signs final order for J&K; recommends representations for Kashmiri Pandits

    Malaika Arora Arjun Kapoor wedding on the cards drb

    Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor’s wedding on the cards?

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: DC has to play high-level brand of cricket in the powerplay - David Warner-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC has to play high-level brand of cricket in the powerplay" - David Warner

    Video Icon
    Indian community in Denmark hails Prime Minister Modi

    'Modi ek hi hai...' Indians in Denmark hail Prime Minister Modi

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine war: India and Denmark seek independent probe into civilian killings in Bucha

    Hope India will influence Russia's Putin and stop war in Ukraine: Denmark

    Video Icon
    Congress defends Rahul Gandhi's Nepal video Not a crime to attend a wedding

    'Not a crime to attend a wedding': Congress defends Rahul Gandhi's Nepal video

    Video Icon
    Victim of hate campaign' says 'Kashmir Files' maker Vivek Agnihotri in new video

    'Victim of hate campaign', says 'Kashmir Files' maker Vivek Agnihotri in new video

    Video Icon