Want to treat dry, chapped cuticles? Here are 7 home remedies you can try

The worst kind of cuticle skin is chipped, dry cuticle skin! The burning feeling caused by dry, cracked cuticle skin is not something anybody should have to deal with. The best approach to cure this problem is with moisture, which is where body creams or, more precisely, nourishing hand and foot lotions come in handy. As a result, tend to them right away. Here are our top home cures for cuticle chapping. Cuticle oil Cuticle oil moisturises and softens the cuticle region. It's often comprised of a combination of oils and may contain vitamins. Cuticle oil absorbs quickly and conditions your nails, preventing future dryness and cracking. For further comfort, look for substances like sunflower oil, grapeseed oil, and aloe vera. Apply a little layer of cuticle oil to your nail beds using your fingers or a gentle brush. Cuticle oil, like cuticle cream, should be available in beauty supplies or drugstores.

Banana and honey Combine a banana and a spoonful of honey in a mixing bowl. After that, put this mash all over your hands and wrap them in cling wrap. Alternatively, you might apply this mash to your cuticles and tips and individually cling wrap your finger tips. Honey is a natural humectant, and banana is a skin-healthy, nourishing agent. Shea Butter This is one of the greatest alternatives for cuticle chapping. Massage this vegan-friendly butter into your hands to rapidly moisturise and lock in moisture while softening skin. For healed cuticles, use it and rinse after 20 minutes.

Coconut or almond or olive Oil If you ever run out of body moisturiser, these household items will come in useful. All three of these oils are high in moisturising characteristics and are frequently utilised in over-the-counter face and body oil formulations. Simply take a few drops of any of these oils and massage them into your hands, paying special attention to the cuticle region. You will feel quickly alleviated, and the dry skin will soften. Brown sugar with olive oil Combine 1 tbsp brown sugar and 1 1/2 tbsp olive oil in a mixing bowl. Use as a scrub on your nails and skin to remove dead skin and allow your moisturiser to hydrate and penetrate deeper into your skin.