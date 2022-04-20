Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    For perfect, shiny nails, here are 5 simple tricks one needs to follow

    First Published Apr 20, 2022, 5:11 PM IST

    Regular nail care results in healthy nails that you may wear to work or out on the town with pride. Excessive washing and maintenance of your nails may actually put your typically strong nails at risk for yeast or bacterial infections. If you follow these five simple steps, you won't need to get manicures as often to keep your nails looking excellent.

    For perfect shiny nails here are 5 simple tricks one needs to follow gcw

    Regular nail care results in healthy nails that you may wear to work or out on the town with pride. Excessive washing and maintenance of your nails may actually put your typically strong nails at risk for yeast or bacterial infections. If you follow these five simple steps, you won't need to get manicures as often to keep your nails looking excellent.

    Avoid wearing nail polish regularly

    Wearing nail polish will not hurt your healthy nails, however you should definitely give your nails a rest from the polish on a regular basis. When you decide to start that break, make sure you use acetone-free nail paint remover as part of your home manicures. When working with your hands, such as gardening or housecleaning, wear gloves to preserve the polish and keep dirt out of your nails for better nail care.

    For perfect shiny nails here are 5 simple tricks one needs to follow gcw

    Moisturise your cuticles

    Consider your cuticles to be the protecting caulking that surrounds a bathtub. You can harm them if you trim them back too far or push them around too forcefully. As a result, your nail bed is vulnerable to infection. Cuticles should be moisturised as part of routine nail care to preserve healthy nails, and they should not be pushed back or trimmed at all, even during a professional manicure. Keep an eye out for indications of infection, including as redness, discomfort, swelling, and even pus in your cuticles and surrounding skin.

    Also Read | Aloe vera to coffee: 5 natural, home remedies one should try for glowing skin

    For perfect shiny nails here are 5 simple tricks one needs to follow gcw

    Trim your nails

    Nail trimming on a regular basis helps to keep your nails healthy and prevents them from snagging or breaking. The frequency with which you cut your nails is determined by how quickly they grow. Smooth down the edges of your nails using a fine file. You may also softly buff the surface of your nails as part of your manicures, especially if you have ridges.

    Also Read | Want to make your bathroom look luxurious? Here are 5 DIY tricks

    For perfect shiny nails here are 5 simple tricks one needs to follow gcw

    Use nail brush

    Many women risk infection with rigorous cleaning under the nails using long, pointy tools, both at home and during manicures. Women themselves or the manicurist are trying so diligently to clean under the nail that they end up with a kind of a gap between the nail and the nail bed.

    Also Read | Meditation to exercise: 5 ways to increase your concentration skills

    For perfect shiny nails here are 5 simple tricks one needs to follow gcw

    Wear gloves while doing chores

    Immersing your hands in hot, soapy water to wash dishes can weaken even the strongest nails, mostly because the procedure dries them out along with the rest of your hands' skin. Protective nail care necessitates the use of gloves to safeguard your hands as you clean.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Met Gala 2022: Where and when to watch? Theme and which celebrities are attending? All details are here RBA

    Met Gala 2022: Where and when to watch? Theme and which celebrities are attending? All details are here

    Met Gala 2022: Deepika Padukone to attend the gala event with Louis Vuitton; here's what we know RBA

    Met Gala 2022: Deepika Padukone to attend the gala event with Louis Vuitton; here's what we know

    Do you have fatty liver? Know how this disease may result in insulin resistance RBA

    Do you have fatty liver? Know how this disease may result in insulin resistance

    Allergy history linked to increased risk of high blood pressure and coronary heart disease: Reports - adt

    Allergy history linked to increased risk of high blood pressure and coronary heart disease: Reports

    Easter 2022: Know the date, significance, every detail about Easter eggs and bunnies - adt

    Easter 2022: Know the date, significance, every detail about Easter eggs and bunnies

    Recent Stories

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Another Delhi Capitals DC overseas player tests COVID positive, Punjab Kings PBKS match uncertain-ayh

    IPL 2022: Another DC overseas player tests COVID positive, PBKS match uncertain

    Aloe vera to coffee 5 natural home remedies one should try for glowing skin gcw

    Aloe vera to coffee: 5 natural, home remedies one should try for glowing skin

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22: Did Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur ruin its top-4 chances? Thomas Tuchel reckons-ayh

    EPL 2021-22: Did Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur ruin their top-4 chances? Thomas Tuchel reckons

    Kevin Gundo Foden Man City's KGF Chapter 2 starring yash tribute wows Farhan Akhtar snt

    Kevin, Gundo, Foden: Man City's KGF Chapter 2 tribute wows Farhan Akhtar

    Watch How a mobile phone saved Ukraine soldier s life gcw

    Watch: How a mobile phone saved Ukraine soldier's life

    Recent Videos

    Watch WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    'Kem cho badha? Maja ma?': WHO chief Dr Tedros speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    Video Icon
    Two plants that are set to empower farmers in Gujarat's Banaskantha

    Two plants that are set to empower farmers in Gujarat's Banaskantha

    Video Icon
    Every Hindu should have four children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Forget 'hum do, hamare do'; every Hindu should have 4 children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Video Icon
    Primary school in Gorakhpur that has no electricity since 6 decades

    Primary school in Gorakhpur has no electricity since 6 decades

    Video Icon
    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Video Icon