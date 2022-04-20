For perfect, shiny nails, here are 5 simple tricks one needs to follow

Regular nail care results in healthy nails that you may wear to work or out on the town with pride. Excessive washing and maintenance of your nails may actually put your typically strong nails at risk for yeast or bacterial infections. If you follow these five simple steps, you won't need to get manicures as often to keep your nails looking excellent.

Regular nail care results in healthy nails that you may wear to work or out on the town with pride. Excessive washing and maintenance of your nails may actually put your typically strong nails at risk for yeast or bacterial infections. If you follow these five simple steps, you won't need to get manicures as often to keep your nails looking excellent. Avoid wearing nail polish regularly Wearing nail polish will not hurt your healthy nails, however you should definitely give your nails a rest from the polish on a regular basis. When you decide to start that break, make sure you use acetone-free nail paint remover as part of your home manicures. When working with your hands, such as gardening or housecleaning, wear gloves to preserve the polish and keep dirt out of your nails for better nail care.

Moisturise your cuticles Consider your cuticles to be the protecting caulking that surrounds a bathtub. You can harm them if you trim them back too far or push them around too forcefully. As a result, your nail bed is vulnerable to infection. Cuticles should be moisturised as part of routine nail care to preserve healthy nails, and they should not be pushed back or trimmed at all, even during a professional manicure. Keep an eye out for indications of infection, including as redness, discomfort, swelling, and even pus in your cuticles and surrounding skin.

Trim your nails Nail trimming on a regular basis helps to keep your nails healthy and prevents them from snagging or breaking. The frequency with which you cut your nails is determined by how quickly they grow. Smooth down the edges of your nails using a fine file. You may also softly buff the surface of your nails as part of your manicures, especially if you have ridges.

Use nail brush Many women risk infection with rigorous cleaning under the nails using long, pointy tools, both at home and during manicures. Women themselves or the manicurist are trying so diligently to clean under the nail that they end up with a kind of a gap between the nail and the nail bed.