Want to make your bathroom look luxurious? Here are 5 DIY tricks

You don't have to break the bank to acquire a magnificent bathroom as long as DIYs are on your side. There are several methods to design and offer a distinct style to your bathroom, from altering the colours to combining the décor with simple items, to rest in the much-needed elegance on those weary and laborious days. Here are five tips to add elegance to your bathroom: Faux plants are one of those trendy accents that may help shape your bathroom design in a more natural, peaceful way while also adding a touch of luxury. It not only makes your interior seem costly, but it also offers you a sense of calm as soon as you walk in. You can also pair these fake with white walls or wooden frames to emphasise natural design while evoking the feel of a high-end resort bathroom.

Brass accents provide "a breath of elegance and an homage to previous aesthetics," designer Shari Francis says of this bathroom makeover. Is there a simple and inexpensive method to accomplish this? Make use of brass accents. Use a brass soap dispenser, tissue box, toothbrush holder, or even a set of hardware for hanging towels and robes if you don't have a faucet or mirror.

Yes, white has always been a go-to for sleek and classy décor, but many people are breaking the monotony and opting for grey as their new favourite to revamp their bathroom designs. This colour is relaxing and may be matched with almost any other colour. The warmer tone of this colour, such as greige, is pleasing to the eyes and is ideal for adding a high-end touch to your bathroom design.

Now that your entire décor has been updated, less visible items such as towels and rugs should be replaced to give a more cohesive appearance. These minor things may not entirely transform your environment, but they can occasionally cause visual clutter and affect the overall design. To make the most of your space, choose similar soft, fluffy towels and rugs with same designs or motifs.