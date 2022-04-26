Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hot Oil Manicure: Amazing benefits that can give you parlour treatment at home

    First Published Apr 26, 2022, 4:59 PM IST

    Here we will tell you how you can practice this fortune method at the comfort of your home. Hot oil manicure has numerous benefits to offer. Read on to know more about them.
     

    Just like your body health, nail health is equally important too. We all wish to have soft and nourished cuticles and of course, clean too without any scars or marks on them. To make it happen, you have to give yourself a hot oil manicure which has some essential oils in it like Vitamin E, castor oil and sunflower oil.

    Hot oil manicure is quite easily available at various spas and parlours across the country, however they come with a heavy cost. What if we say that you can now do the same treatment at home without spending those extra bucks in the parlour? Yes, you read that right.
     

    Here’s how you can make use of it at home: Ingredients required - Almond Oil, Vitamin E oil and capsules, Sunflower oil, Castor oil

    Method: Take a bowl and add 4-5 spoons of each oil into the bowl, stir it well and heat it in microwave for about 20 seconds. Once your mixture is heated, add vitamin E capsules. Before dipping your hand to the oil bowl, make sure that the oil shouldn't be too hot. Gently start rubbing your cuticles inside the bowl and press your palm back and forth. Take a break of 3-4 minutes, heat your mixture again and dip your hands again. You can even take some of the oil and can rub it against your wrist, it will provide you relaxation. Wash your hands with lukewarm water, make sure it shouldn't be cold. Take a soft towel and clean your hands. Apply hand moisturizer once everything has been done.
     

    Taking good care of your nails will eventually show you better results. Follow these steps and make the most of this manicure technique.

