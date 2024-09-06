Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Want to get Korean glass skin? Here's a step-by-step DIY guide

    Rice isn't just for eating; it can enhance your beauty too! Achieve a Korean-like glow with this simple guide to using rice for skincare.

    First Published Sep 6, 2024, 1:45 PM IST

    Korean actresses are known for their stunning beauty. Their skin, often referred to as 'glass skin,' is incredibly clear and radiant. Surprisingly, they achieve this with minimal makeup. Experts reveal that rice, a staple in our diet, can help us achieve similar results. Let's explore the benefits of rice for our skin.

    Rice is rich in vitamins and minerals essential for healthy skin. Vitamin B enhances skin cell function and repair, while Vitamin E, a potent antioxidant, protects against free radical damage. The carbohydrates in rice maintain hydration, keeping skin supple and combating dryness.

    Ground rice serves as a gentle natural exfoliant, removing dead skin cells and revealing brighter skin. This is particularly beneficial for those with sensitive skin. Rice also effectively absorbs excess oil, making it an excellent ingredient for controlling oil production and reducing acne when used as a toner or in face masks.

    The nutrients in rice boost collagen production, which diminishes fine lines and wrinkles, promoting youthful-looking skin. To create a rice mask, you'll need: 1/2 cup cooked rice, 1-2 tablespoons milk or yogurt, 1 teaspoon honey, and 3-4 drops of essential oil.

    To make the mask, rinse the rice thoroughly and let it sit for 2-3 days. Cook the rice without salt or spices and let it cool to room temperature. It should be soft and slightly sticky. Mash the rice into a coarse paste and mix in milk or yogurt for moisturizing, honey for hydration, and essential oils for fragrance.

    Before applying, cleanse your face thoroughly. Apply the rice mask evenly, avoiding the eye area. You can also apply it to your neck. Leave the mask on for 15-20 minutes, then gently massage with your fingers to exfoliate while rinsing with lukewarm water. Follow with rice water as a toner and a moisturizer for added hydration and softness.

