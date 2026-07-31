Craving Chinese? Try This Delicious Veg Manchurian Fried Rice Recipe at Home
Make restaurant-style Veg Manchurian with flavorful fried rice at home using simple ingredients. This easy Indo-Chinese lunch recipe is crispy, delicious, budget-friendly, and perfect for family meals or weekend cravings.
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The Indo-Chinese Craze
Everyone loves Indo-Chinese food, a perfect mix of Chinese cooking and Indian spices. We thought only restaurants could make amazing Manchurian Fried Rice, but you can too! Follow our simple tips and secret tricks to get that perfect flavour at home.
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Technique for Choosing Vegetables
For super crispy Manchurian balls, your veggies must be dry. Finely chop cabbage, carrots, and capsicum. Sprinkle some salt and leave for five minutes. Then, squeeze out all the extra water with a cloth before you mix the flour. This stops the balls from getting oily.
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Fluffy, Non-Sticky Rice
The best fried rice has separate, fluffy grains. Cook Basmati rice until it's 80% done. Drain it and spread it on a wide plate to cool down. Just add a teaspoon of cooking oil and a few drops of lemon juice while it's cooling. This trick keeps the rice from sticking together and makes it look shiny.
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Crispy Manchurian Balls
Mix equal amounts of cornflour and maida with your dry veggies. Add some ginger-garlic paste and pepper powder, then knead it without adding any water. Fry the balls on medium heat. For that restaurant-style crunch that lasts, 'double fry' them on high heat for a minute just before serving.
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Secret to the Manchurian Sauce
Here's the secret to a tasty sauce. In a hot pan, quickly stir-fry chopped garlic, ginger, and green chillies on high flame. Pour in soy sauce, red chilli sauce, and tomato sauce. Add a cornflour-water mix to thicken it up. Once it's thick, toss in the fried Manchurian balls, mix quickly, and your spicy Manchurian is ready!
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Fried Rice Stir-Frying Method
Real Chinese flavour comes from a 'wok' and high heat. Heat oil in the wok until it starts smoking. Throw in chopped garlic and veggies, and stir-fry for just one minute. It's very important to keep the vegetables crunchy.
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Final Touches and Serving
Now, add the cooled rice, pepper powder, salt, and the Manchurian sauce to the veggies. Toss everything together gently on high heat so it doesn't stick. Garnish with finely chopped spring onions, and your delicious Manchurian Fried Rice is ready to serve!
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