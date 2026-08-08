4 5 Image Credit : AI

Foods You Should Not Keep in the Fridge Door

Never store milk in the fridge door! Every time you open the fridge, the temperature in the door changes, which can make milk spoil faster. It's much better to keep it on a cooler shelf inside. Same goes for eggs. Most fridges have an egg tray in the door, but to avoid spoilage from temperature swings, you should store eggs inside the main part of the fridge.