What Should Actually Go Inside Your Fridge Door: Milk, Eggs or Sauces?
Are you storing food incorrectly in your refrigerator door? Discover which foods belong in the door, what should stay on the main shelves and common fridge-storage mistakes that could affect freshness and food safety.
15
Image Credit : Chatgpt
Fridge Door Storage
Many of us keep milk and eggs in the fridge door because it's so convenient. But here's the thing: the door's temperature changes more than any other part of the fridge. This makes it a bad spot for things that spoil quickly. It's best to only keep items that can handle these temperature swings in the door.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
25
Image Credit : Gemini
Foods You Can Keep in the Fridge Door
You can safely keep sauces and condiments in the door. Things like ketchup, mustard, soy sauce, mayonnaise, and salad dressings have preservatives like salt, sugar, and vinegar. These ingredients help them handle small temperature changes. Pickles and jams are also perfect for the door, as they are made to last a long time and are easy to grab when you need them.
35
Image Credit : Gemini
More Foods You Can Keep in the Fridge Door
Water bottles, some juices, and cold drinks are fine to store in the door racks. It's actually a convenient spot since you use them often. You can also keep butter and peanut butter here, but always check the storage instructions on the label first.
45
Image Credit : AI
Foods You Should Not Keep in the Fridge Door
Never store milk in the fridge door! Every time you open the fridge, the temperature in the door changes, which can make milk spoil faster. It's much better to keep it on a cooler shelf inside. Same goes for eggs. Most fridges have an egg tray in the door, but to avoid spoilage from temperature swings, you should store eggs inside the main part of the fridge.
55
Image Credit : Chatgpt
More Foods to Avoid Storing in the Fridge Door
Raw meat and fish spoil very quickly and need a consistently cold environment. You should never keep them in the door. Instead, place them in a sealed container on the bottom shelf to prevent any leaks. Also, avoid putting leafy greens and some vegetables in the door racks. Your fridge has a special vegetable crisper box for them – use it!
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.
Latest Videos