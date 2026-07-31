Homemade Ghee: No Malai at Home? This Curd Trick Saves the Day!
Kitchen Tips: Ghee is a must-have in every Indian kitchen. But everyone thinks you need to collect malai for days to make it at home. What if we told you that you can make pure, aromatic ghee using just thick curd, with no malai at all?
Ghee is a commonly used food in Indian homes
You need to collect cream to make ghee
Normally, we make ghee at home by boiling milk every day and collecting the malai (cream). But what if you don't have the time or patience for this? Or what if the malai just doesn't set properly? Don't worry! There's another way to make fresh ghee.
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What all is needed to make ghee from curd?
Make ghee from curd like this
First, boil the full-cream milk. Once it's boiled, turn off the heat. While the milk is still warm, add 2–3 tablespoons of curd and mix it well. Now, cover the pot and leave it in a warm spot to set. This will take about 4–6 hours in summer, and might take 8–12 hours in winter.
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Make ghee from curd like this
- Once your thick curd is ready, put it into a mixer jar.
- Add a little cold water.
- Blend it for a few seconds. You'll see butter floating on top!
- The liquid left behind is fresh buttermilk.
- Scoop out all the butter.
- Wash this butter 2–3 times in cold water. This step is important—it removes the sourness and makes your ghee last longer.
- Now, place the butter in a heavy-bottomed pan on low heat.
- Let it simmer slowly. First, it will get foamy.
- Soon, you'll see the golden ghee separating.
- Turn off the gas once you get that lovely, nutty aroma.
- Finally, strain the ghee into a clean glass jar for storage.
Keep these points in mind
- Always use curd made from full-cream milk to get the maximum amount of butter.
- Patience is key! Cook the butter on a low flame only.
- Wait for the ghee to cool down completely before you pour it into a glass jar.
- Always use a dry spoon to scoop out ghee to prevent it from spoiling.
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