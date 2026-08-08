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Kantara 3 Update Soon? Rishab Shetty’s Family Holiday Photos Send Fans Into Speculation
Rishab Shetty’s latest family vacation pictures have caught fans’ attention, with some wondering if the scenic getaway could be linked to location scouting for the much-awaited Kantara 3.
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Image Credit : Instagram
Rishab Shetty in vacation mood
Rishab Shetty is enjoying a holiday with his wife Pragathi Shetty and their two children, Radhya and Ranvit. He took a break from his packed schedule for this family trip.
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Image Credit : Instagram
Rishab's family amidst nature
His wife, Pragathi Shetty, shared these beautiful pictures on social media. The 'Divine Star' looks completely relaxed with his family in the middle of nature.
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Image Credit : Instagram
Time for family despite being busy
Even with his crazy busy schedule, Rishab Shetty always makes time for his family. He is seen here enjoying the holiday with his wife and kids.
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Image Credit : Instagram
Gone to find a location for Kantara 3?
Fans loved the photos, and some couldn't help but ask if he was secretly looking for locations for Kantara 3. One fan joked, 'Sir, are you lost in nature looking for a new spot?'
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Image Credit : Instagram
Love from every corner of the country for the fans
Kantara was a massive blockbuster not just in Karnataka but all over India. Because of this, Rishab gets love from fans in every corner of North and South India, and they adore his family too.
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Image Credit : Instagram
Rishab-Pragathi who married for love
Rishab and Pragathi had a love marriage. They tied the knot in 2017 with their families' blessings and now have two adorable kids. Pragathi is a costume designer and supports Rishab in all his projects.
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Image Credit : Instagram
Busy with acting and directing films
Rishab Shetty has a packed lineup. He will play Anjaneya in 'Jai Hanuman' and Shivaji in 'The Pride of Bharath - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj'. He is also busy preparing for 'Kantara Chapter 2'.
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