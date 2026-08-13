Gardening Tips: Tomato to Chilli, 5 Vegetables You Can Grow in Pots
Want to elevate your gardening skills by adding some vegetables? Then you are at the right place. We bring you some easy-to-plant vegetables that can thrive in pots.
Vegetables in a pot!
It is so much fun to place your favourite vegetables in pots and watch them bloom. Pluck them as and when needed and stir up some fresh recipes each time you are craving a hearty meal.
Tomato
Use a compact or cherry variety of tomato in a 12-inch or larger pot. Just provide 6 to 8 hours of direct sun and stake for some support.
Chillies
Chillies thrive in 10-to-12-inch pots with steady warmth and 5 to 6 hours of sunlight.
Spinach
Spinach grows fast in shallow or medium containers and tolerates partial shade.
Coriander
Sow seeds directly in wide pots with moist slow draining soil.
Brinjal
Compact green or purple varieties settle quietly into medium-to-large containers; direct, steady sunlight is a must.
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