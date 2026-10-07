We usually think an idli plate is an absolute must for making idlis at home. But you can easily use a heat-resistant tumbler to steam your idlis when you do not have a regular plate.

You just pour the batter and steam it like regular idlis to get beautiful tumbler-shaped idlis. You can definitely try this method if you want to do something different with your regular idli batter.

You must remember one important thing here. You should never use a normal glass tumbler. You must always use a heat-resistant and food-safe vessel for this process.