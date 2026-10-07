A plate of crispy samosas? Many find it incomplete without vibrant green chutney. Beyond its tangy, spicy kick, this popular Indian condiment packs strong health benefits, making it a key pairing. This vibrant condiment is truly 'Packed With Benefits' — far more than just a flavour enhancer.

Also known as cilantro mint chutney or 'hari chutney', we make this staple primarily from fresh coriander (cilantro) and mint leaves. Often, it includes green chilies, garlic, ginger, lime or lemon juice, cumin, and salt for its distinctive, refreshing flavour.