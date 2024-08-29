Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vastu Tips: Auspicious time for money and wealth transactions

    According to Vastu Shastra, adhering to the right time for money transactions is crucial for attracting positivity and prosperity into your home. Engaging in financial dealings during inauspicious times can lead to financial troubles. Discover the auspicious timings for money transactions as per Vastu.

    article_image1
    First Published Aug 29, 2024, 2:34 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 29, 2024, 2:34 PM IST

    Vastu rules for money transactions

    Following Vastu principles can significantly impact your home and life, bringing positivity and prosperity. Vastu Shastra outlines rules and timings for money transactions, adherence to which can help avoid financial troubles.

    article_image2

    Poverty may reside in the house

    Failure to comply with these Vastu rules regarding money transactions can invite poverty into your home. Learn the auspicious timings for money transactions according to Vastu. Discover when to lend money and when to avoid financial dealings.

    article_image3

    When not to transact money

    Evening Time: Avoid financial transactions during the evening. The time after sunset is considered inauspicious for money matters.

    article_image4

    Do not transact immediately after sunrise

    Transacting immediately after sunrise is also prohibited. This time is considered less favorable for financial activities.

    article_image5

    Do not transact money during Brahma Muhurta

    Brahma Muhurta, the time about one and a half hours before sunrise, is traditionally meant for spirituality and not considered suitable for financial transactions.

    article_image6

    Why timing is important for money transactions

    According to Vastu Shastra and traditional beliefs, engaging in money transactions during these inauspicious times can lead to various financial problems. It is believed that transacting money during these periods can displease Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth and prosperity.

    article_image7

    Auspicious time for money transactions

    Before Sunrise: The early morning hours before sunrise are considered an auspicious time to settle financial transactions.

    article_image8

    After sunrise and before sunset

    The hours after sunrise and before sunset are also considered suitable for money-related activities.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Maximizing your retirement savings: Top investment options for a secure future NTI

    Maximizing your retirement savings: Top investment options for a secure future

    Numerology Prediction for August 29, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for August 29, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    Check you daily horoscope: August 29, 2024 - Aquarius and Sagittarius shine, Cancer treads with care AJR

    Check you daily horoscope: August 29, 2024 - Aquarius and Sagittarius shine, Cancer treads with care

    Will car prices drop? Inventory buildup puts pressure on manufacturers dmn

    Will car prices drop? Inventory buildup puts pressure on manufacturers

    Numerology Prediction for August 28, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for August 28, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    Recent Stories

    Salaries of South Indian actresses: Top 10 highest paid stars in 2024 revealed dmn

    Salaries of South Indian actresses: Top 10 highest paid stars in 2024 revealed

    Gautam Adani tops Hurun India Rich List 2024, Mukesh Ambani slips to 2nd spot; Check full list anr

    Gautam Adani tops Hurun India Rich List 2024, Mukesh Ambani slips to 2nd spot; Check full list

    Rape convict self claimed godman Asaram Bapu released on parole after 11 years shows anger on escort WATCH vkp

    Rape convict Asaram Bapu fumes at escort following parole release after 11 years (WATCH)

    Aar Kobe': Arijit Singh pens protest song in solidarity with Kolkata rape victim [WATCH] ATG

    'Aar Kobe': Arijit Singh pens protest song in solidarity with Kolkata rape victim [WATCH]

    United Kingdom to Canada: 7 Countries providing free healthcare NTI

    United Kingdom to Canada: 7 Countries providing free healthcare

    Recent Videos

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon