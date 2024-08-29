Vastu Tips: Auspicious time for money and wealth transactions

According to Vastu Shastra, adhering to the right time for money transactions is crucial for attracting positivity and prosperity into your home. Engaging in financial dealings during inauspicious times can lead to financial troubles. Discover the auspicious timings for money transactions as per Vastu.

Vastu rules for money transactions

Following Vastu principles can significantly impact your home and life, bringing positivity and prosperity. Vastu Shastra outlines rules and timings for money transactions, adherence to which can help avoid financial troubles.

Poverty may reside in the house

Failure to comply with these Vastu rules regarding money transactions can invite poverty into your home. Learn the auspicious timings for money transactions according to Vastu. Discover when to lend money and when to avoid financial dealings.

When not to transact money

Evening Time: Avoid financial transactions during the evening. The time after sunset is considered inauspicious for money matters.

Do not transact immediately after sunrise

Transacting immediately after sunrise is also prohibited. This time is considered less favorable for financial activities.

Do not transact money during Brahma Muhurta

Brahma Muhurta, the time about one and a half hours before sunrise, is traditionally meant for spirituality and not considered suitable for financial transactions.

Why timing is important for money transactions

According to Vastu Shastra and traditional beliefs, engaging in money transactions during these inauspicious times can lead to various financial problems. It is believed that transacting money during these periods can displease Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth and prosperity.

Auspicious time for money transactions

Before Sunrise: The early morning hours before sunrise are considered an auspicious time to settle financial transactions.

After sunrise and before sunset

The hours after sunrise and before sunset are also considered suitable for money-related activities.

