Is Your Nameplate Inviting Positivity? 5 Vastu Rules Every Homeowner Should Know!
Are you making small mistakes with your home's nameplate? According to Vastu, this could be blocking your prosperity. Here are 5 essential rules you must follow for a happy and peaceful home.
5 Key Vastu Rules
1. Make Sure It's Well-Lit
2. The Right Place and Direction
You should place the nameplate on the right side of your main door as you step out. According to Vastu, putting it on an east-facing wall is the most auspicious. The east direction holds the sun's energy, which helps pull positive vibes into your home.
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3. Be Careful with Symbols
4. Don't Use Plastic
The material of your nameplate is also very important. Always choose nameplates made of wood or stone. These materials bring stability to the home. Vastu Shastra strictly advises against using plastic nameplates, as they can negatively affect the home's environment.
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5. Name and Colour
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