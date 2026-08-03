Abdominal Bloating After Eating? Here Are 5 Common Causes You Should Know
Ever feel that uncomfortable, tight feeling in your stomach right after a meal? It's a common problem, often caused by simple mistakes in our eating habits. Let's look at what you can avoid to stop the bloat.
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Overeating is a big no-no
Eating too much food at once is a major reason for bloating. Your stomach feels stretched and uncomfortable. Always stick to smaller, manageable portions.
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Slow down, don't rush your food
When you eat too quickly, you swallow a lot of air along with your food. This leads to that gassy, bloated feeling. Plus, not chewing properly causes indigestion.
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Watch out for gassy foods
Some foods are known to cause gas. Things like beans, lentils, broccoli, cabbage, and onions can make your stomach feel bloated after you eat them.
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Could it be food intolerance?
Food intolerance happens when your body struggles to digest certain foods. Eating things your system can't handle properly is a sure-shot way to get bloated.
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Constipation can cause bloating
If you suffer from constipation, you're more likely to feel bloated after meals. Keeping an eye on these habits can really help you avoid that uncomfortable feeling.
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