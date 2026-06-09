Printed Tussar Georgette sarees are also very popular. You can choose a cream-based saree that has colourful round motifs or prints. It also features a Banarasi pallu and border work on all sides.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Can you wear a Tussar Georgette saree in summer?

Yes, it is light and comfortable, making it perfect for summer.

2. On which occasions can you wear a Tussar Georgette saree?

You can wear it for poojas, festivals, temple visits, family functions, and small gatherings.

3. What kind of jewellery goes well with a Tussar Georgette saree?

Pearl jewellery, oxidised jewellery, or light gold-tone accessories look beautiful with it.