Tussar Georgette Saree: Your Go-To Drape for Somvati Amavasya for a Graceful Look!
Thinking about what to wear for Somvati Amavasya? Tussar Georgette sarees are a great choice. Find out why this fabric is perfect for summer and poojas, and which colours are considered auspicious for the occasion.
When is Somvati Amavasya?
This year, the holy festival of Somvati Amavasya falls on Monday, June 15. In Hinduism, this day holds special importance for fasting, prayers, and taking a dip in a holy river. If you are planning to visit a temple, river, or any religious place for Somvati Amavasya, a Tussar Georgette saree can be a great option. Its light and flowy fabric is not just comfortable for summer but also gives a very elegant and classy look.
Yellow Shade Tussar Georgette Saree
Tussar Georgette sarees are lightweight, so you can wear them easily for long hours. For religious occasions like Somvati Amavasya, people consider yellow an auspicious colour. You can choose a yellow Tussar Georgette saree with border work. Pair it with a blue or multicolour blouse to make your look even more attractive.
Lightweight Tussar Georgette Saree
The Tussar Georgette fabric has a natural texture and a slight sheen, which gives it a royal and elegant look. If you like light colours, you can pick a saree in light pink, sky blue, or a pastel shade with a printed border. This saree looks very graceful despite its simplicity.
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3D Floral Design Tussar Georgette Saree
If you want a slightly heavy but soft and elegant look for Somvati Amavasya, a Tussar Georgette saree with a 3D floral design is an excellent option. These sarees, available in pastel shades, feature colourful floral thread work and 3D embroidery, which makes them look very attractive.
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Printed Tussar Georgette Saree
Printed Tussar Georgette sarees are also very popular. You can choose a cream-based saree that has colourful round motifs or prints. It also features a Banarasi pallu and border work on all sides.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can you wear a Tussar Georgette saree in summer?
Yes, it is light and comfortable, making it perfect for summer.
2. On which occasions can you wear a Tussar Georgette saree?
You can wear it for poojas, festivals, temple visits, family functions, and small gatherings.
3. What kind of jewellery goes well with a Tussar Georgette saree?
Pearl jewellery, oxidised jewellery, or light gold-tone accessories look beautiful with it.
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