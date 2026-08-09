Monsoon is here, and so is the worry about snakes entering our homes. An old belief says tying a Sarpagandha root to your door can keep them out. But before you try this, it's important to know what actually works and what to do if you spot a snake.

The monsoon is beautiful, but it also brings some uninvited guests—snakes. With the rains, you might have heard this interesting tip doing the rounds on social media or from your elders: 'Just tie this one plant root to your door, and no snake will come near.' But is this just an old wives' tale, or is there some truth to it? Let's find out.

**The 'Sarpagandha' Tradition and Belief**

The plant in question is 'Sarpagandha', which is quite famous in Ayurveda. There's a strong folk belief that it has the power to keep snakes away. As soon as the monsoon starts, people in villages and even some cities tie the Sarpagandha root to their doorsteps or windows. The idea is that the root gives off a unique smell that irritates a snake's powerful sense of smell, making them turn away. But, and this is a big but, there is no solid scientific proof for this. Think of it more as a traditional precaution than a guaranteed solution.

**Does 'Aroma Therapy' Work on Snakes?**

And it's not just Sarpagandha. People also talk about using common kitchen items like clove and cinnamon oil. The sharp smell of clove oil is said to be something snakes just can't stand. Some believe that spraying it around the house can offer some protection. Tying the dried root of a Tulsi plant is another similar practice.

**Modern Lifestyle and Keeping Your Home Clean**

Instead of just relying on roots and oils, making a few changes to our lifestyle is far more effective in keeping snakes out. Here's what you should actually do:

* **Clear the Bushes:** During the monsoon, make sure you trim any overgrown plants and bushes around your house. These are perfect hiding spots for snakes.

* **No Junk Piles:** Don't stack old firewood, stones, or plastic junk near your home. These piles become cozy resting places for snakes.

* **Rat Control is Key:** A snake's main food is rats. If you have a rat problem in your house, snakes will naturally be attracted to the area. So, getting rid of rats should be your top priority.

* **Seal All Gaps:** Check for and immediately fix any small gaps under your doors or cracks in the walls.

**What to Do If You See a Snake?**

First, don't panic and definitely don't try to hit it. Every animal plays a role in nature's balance. Keep a safe distance from the snake and immediately call a trained reptile rescuer or the Forest Department for help.

**The Final Word**

So, go ahead and tie a root to your door if it gives you peace of mind, but remember that real protection comes from being careful and keeping your surroundings clean. Stay safe and enjoy the rains!