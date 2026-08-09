Rapper Vedan has just dropped a photo with superstar Yash, right after the trailer for Yash's new film 'Toxic', directed by Geethu Mohandas, came out.

Rapper Vedan has shared some cool photos with superstar Yash. In one picture, Yash is seen giving Vedan a hand to get on stage. Vedan also posted a video where the two are seen sharing a warm hug. As you can imagine, fans are flooding the comments section with love for both of them.

This comes right after the trailer for 'Toxic', one of the most awaited films from South India, was released. The trailer hints that the movie will be a full package of action, emotion, and violence. It also suggests that Yash might be playing a double role in the film. The movie is set for a worldwide release on August 26.

It's interesting to note that when the world of 'Toxic' was first introduced, Yash took a step back. He put the spotlight on the film's leading ladies: Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria. This was the first sign that 'Toxic' is a film where the story and its characters are given top priority. And now, with the introduction of a character named Raya, who seems to be a central force in this world, fans' expectations have shot up even more.

The film is directed by Geethu Mohandas, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Yash. It has been shot simultaneously in Kannada and English. The film is targeting a global audience, with dubbed versions planned for Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.

The movie also boasts a top-notch technical team. National Award winner Rajeev Ravi is handling the cinematography, with Ravi Basrur on music and Ujwal Kulkarni as the editor. T.P. Abid is the production designer. The action sequences are being choreographed by a team of experts, including Hollywood's J.J. Perry of 'John Wick' fame, National Award winners Anbariv, and Kecha Khamphakdee. 'Toxic' is produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under their banners KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. The PRO for the film is Pratheesh Sekhar.