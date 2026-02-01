- Home
Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget Sarees Over The Years: Stories Woven In Every Drape | In Pictures
Nirmala Sitharaman has showcased India’s handloom heritage on Budget Day, wearing weaves like Mangalgiri, Pochampally ikat, Bomkai, Tussar with Kantha, and Madhubani-art saree, reflecting cultural pride, regional craftsmanship, and textile symbolism.
Nirmala Sitharaman to Present Union Budget 2026 at 11 AM at Lok Sabha
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, along with her team, with the Budget tablet outside the Ministry of Finance.
2026 - Nirmala Sitharaman Budget 2026 saree
For the 2026 Budget, Sitharaman’s choice reinforced her ongoing ode to handloom weaves, reflecting India’s diverse textile traditions. She wore a maroon Kanjevaram saree with a brown and black border.
2025 – Madhubani Art Tribute
In 2025, she wore an off-white handloom saree adorned with fish motifs and a golden border, celebrating Madhubani art. Crafted by Padma awardee Dulari Devi, it symbolized cultural pride and creative heritage.
2024 – Kantha-Embroidered Tussar Silk
Sitharaman’s 2024 Budget attire was a blue tussar silk saree with intricate Kantha embroidery, spotlighting West Bengal’s textile legacy. The detailed stitching added a layer of artisanal finesse.
2023 – Temple Border Red Silk
Her 2023 choice was a red silk saree with a black temple border and gold zari work, showcasing Karnataka’s Ilkal weave. This ensemble combined cultural strength with festive elegance.
2022 – Bomkai Craft from Odisha
In 2022, Sitharaman donned a rust-toned Bomkai saree from Odisha’s Ganjam district, emphasizing age-old craftsmanship. The earthy palette matched the season’s traditional aesthetic.
2021 – Pochampally Ikat Elegance
For 2021, she chose a red and off-white Pochampally ikat saree, highlighting Telangana’s rich weaving craft. The geometric patterns celebrated resilience and regional artistry.
2020 – Yellow Silk for Prosperity
The 2020 Budget saw her in a vibrant yellow silk saree with a blue border, embodying optimism amid economic challenges. The choice echoed themes of growth and hope.
2019 – Mangalgiri Silk Statement
In her first Budget, Sitharaman wore a bright pink Mangalgiri silk saree with a gold border, symbolizing cultural pride. She paired it with a traditional ‘bahi khata,’ merging tradition with fiscal symbolism.
