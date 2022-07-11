Travel destination: 5 must-visit historical sites in Sikkim

Are you planning to take a vacation in India? If yes, then why not explore something that does not appear on regular tourism brochures or plans? Sikkim offers one such experience. Let's take you through 5 major historical sites that make a trip to Sikkim worth every single rupee you spend.

Image: Kirateshwar Mahadev Temple. Photograph: Ministry of Culture/Twitter

Site 1: Kirateshwar Mahadev Temple A renowned Hindu pilgrimage site, Kirateshwar Mahadev Temple is a Shiva temple located in the centre of Legs Ship in West Sikkim.

Image: Pemayangtse Monastery. Photograph: Ministry of Culture/Twitter

Site 2: Pemayangtse Monastery Over 300 years old, Pemayangtse Monastery is the oldest and premier monastery in Sikkim.

Image: Rabdentse Ruins. Photograph: Ministry of Culture/Twitter

Site 3: Rabdentse Ruins One of the major historical monuments of Sikkim, Rabdentse was the second capital of the former Kingdom of Sikkim. It served as the capital from 1660 to 1814, and was ruined during the invasion of the Gurkha army.

Image: Yuksom. Photograph: Ministry of Culture/Twitter

Site 4: Yuksom Regarded as the 'Third Eye of Sikkim', Yuksom is religiously significant due to its monasteries and rich Buddhist history. It is well known for its picturesque landscapes ad snow-capped mountains.

Image: Char Dham temple. Photograph: Ministry of Culture/Twitter