Indians in USA: These 5 Cities Have Become Ultimate Desi Hotspots! Read On Many Indians dream of moving to the US. But did you know they mostly prefer settling in just a few cities? Here's a look at the top 5 metro areas that have become 'mini-Indias' and the reasons why.

1 7 Image Credit : our own These are the cities in America with the most Indians Everyone wants to make it big in America, and Indians are leading the charge, especially in tech and higher studies. But they don't just go anywhere. They prefer cities that offer great jobs and a 'home away from home' vibe with our culture, food, and festivals. Let's check out the top 5 metro areas where Indians are thriving. Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source 2 7 Image Credit : Getty 1. New York Metropolitan Area (New York, New Jersey, Connecticut) The New York metro area, covering parts of New Jersey and Connecticut, is number one with over 7 lakh Indians. People find amazing career opportunities here in finance, healthcare, and IT. New Jersey's Oak Tree Road is famously called 'Little India of America,' packed with our restaurants and shops. With big temples and grand Diwali celebrations, it feels just like home. USA Laundry Rules: Why Don't Americans Dry Clothes Outside? Here's the Real Story! 3 7 Image Credit : Getty 2. San Francisco Bay Area, California (Silicon Valley) The San Francisco Bay Area is the heart of global tech, and Indians are running the show here. Over 5 lakh Indians live in this area, which includes cities like San Jose and Cupertino. It's home to giants like Google and Apple, offering huge salaries to software engineers and AI experts. The area has a strong startup culture and large communities of Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada speakers. 4 7 Image Credit : instagram 3. Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas (Plano, Irving, Frisco) The Dallas-Fort Worth area in Texas is now home to over 2.5 lakh Indians. It's one of the fastest-growing desi communities in the US. Why? The IT job market is booming, houses are affordable, and there's no state income tax, which means more savings! With great schools and a peaceful suburban life, it's a top choice for Indian families. Uluru Mountain: This Aussie Rock Changes Colours Four Times in One Day! Here's Why 5 7 Image Credit : Getty 4. Seattle Metropolitan Area, Washington (Bellevue, Redmond, Kirkland) Over 1.8 lakh Indians have made the Seattle area their home. This is no surprise, as tech giants like Microsoft and Amazon have their headquarters here. They are always looking for talent in cloud computing and AI, offering high salaries and great career growth. The beautiful scenery with mountains and lakes is a huge bonus, offering a high-quality lifestyle. 6 7 Image Credit : our own 5. Chicago Metropolitan Area, Illinois (Naperville, Schaumburg) The Chicago metro area hosts a strong community of about 1.7 lakh Indians. Professionals here work in diverse fields like medicine, engineering, and manufacturing. A big plus is that the cost of living is much lower than in coastal cities. The area has family-friendly suburbs like Naperville and Schaumburg, with large temples and community centers that celebrate Indian festivals all year round. 7 7 Image Credit : ChatGPT Why do Indians live in these areas? So, why do Indians flock to these specific cities? It boils down to a few key reasons. First, high-paying jobs in tech, finance, and healthcare. Second, top-class universities and schools for their children. Established Indian communities also provide a strong support system for newcomers. Plus, with our own temples, grocery stores, and restaurants, it's easy to feel at home while enjoying a safe and high-quality life. Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life. About the Author IS Indrakshi Samanta United States of America Read Full Gallery