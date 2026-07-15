Indians in USA: These 5 Cities Have Become Ultimate Desi Hotspots! Read On
Many Indians dream of moving to the US. But did you know they mostly prefer settling in just a few cities? Here's a look at the top 5 metro areas that have become 'mini-Indias' and the reasons why.
These are the cities in America with the most Indians
1. New York Metropolitan Area (New York, New Jersey, Connecticut)
The New York metro area, covering parts of New Jersey and Connecticut, is number one with over 7 lakh Indians. People find amazing career opportunities here in finance, healthcare, and IT. New Jersey's Oak Tree Road is famously called 'Little India of America,' packed with our restaurants and shops. With big temples and grand Diwali celebrations, it feels just like home.
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2. San Francisco Bay Area, California (Silicon Valley)
3. Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas (Plano, Irving, Frisco)
The Dallas-Fort Worth area in Texas is now home to over 2.5 lakh Indians. It's one of the fastest-growing desi communities in the US. Why? The IT job market is booming, houses are affordable, and there's no state income tax, which means more savings! With great schools and a peaceful suburban life, it's a top choice for Indian families.
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4. Seattle Metropolitan Area, Washington (Bellevue, Redmond, Kirkland)
5. Chicago Metropolitan Area, Illinois (Naperville, Schaumburg)
Why do Indians live in these areas?
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